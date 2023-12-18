Why did Georgia commit Dylan Raiola flip to Nebraska? Cornhusker ties caused decommitment

The Buford Curse has reared its head over Athens once again.

On the same day Carson Beck officially confirmed he will be returning to Georgia next year, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 6 recruit in the country by 247Sports Composite, officially flipped his commitment to Nebraska.

Raiola, who transferred to Buford (Georgia) High School ahead of his senior high school season, announced his intention to attend the alma mater of his father, Dominic Raiola. He becomes the latest high-profile recruit to spurn Georgia after attending the Georgia high school, joining the likes of KJ Bolden (committed to Florida State) and Eddrick Houston (committed to Ohio State) in 2024 and Isaiah Bond (playing for Alabama) in 2022.

REQUIRED READING: Dylan Raiola flips to Nebraska, but UGA still has these 5-stars (and a QB) in its 2024 class

Georgia made offers to all of the aforementioned players.

This is the second time Raiola has flipped his commitment. He announced his intention to join Ohio State in May 2022 before reopening his recruitment in early 2023. He then committed to Georgia in May, but rumblings of a flip to Nebraska began last week.

Raiola, who is also the godson of Georgia legend Matthew Stafford, had narrowed his prospective schools to Georgia, Nebraska, USC, and Oregon during his most recent recruitment.

GO

BIG

RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023

It's a hit to Georgia's recruiting class, but the Bulldogs are still projected to have the top class of 2024 even with Raiola's decommitment. Barring a surprise, Ryan Puglisi, a four-star recruit, is now the sole 2024 quarterback expected to come in for Kirby Smart. Behind Beck on the 2023 depth chart is redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton, with Brock Vandagriff transferring to Kentucky following the regular season.

Why did Dylan Raiola transfer to Nebraska?

Per Raiola, the reason for his flip to Nebraska is that blood does run thicker than water.

"I firmly believe that Nebraska is in my blood," Raiola told ESPN. "It's a great opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself. Nebraska is a special place.

"I think it'll mean a lot to bring it back," Raiola said of Nebraska's legacy. "Just because of the legacy of so many great players that have walked through that locker room that's been established there — to keep doing what they established. ... Just the history of the Nebraska football program. It's not just another program."

In a literal sense, Raiola is correct: His father, Dominic Raiola, won the inaugural Rimington Award as the nation's top center in 200, and was also an All-American for the Cornhuskers before his stint in the NFL with the Lions.

"That speaks a lot on how much it meant for my dad," he said. "My dad instilled that legacy in me. What he's instilled in me and all that he's taught me growing up is that he learned a lot of that from his time at Nebraska."

Nebraska also offers some opportunities for a true freshman QB. Coach Matt Rhule may not have Raiola start next season, but with Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy struggling this year — not to mention Jeff Sims hitting the transfer portal — Raiola may have a chance to compete for the job next season. At least he will have a better chance at starting in Lincoln, Nebraska, than if he had remained committed to Georgia.

"You have to go in and earn your stripes and compete and fall in line with what guys established last year," he said. "You're still a freshman. You have to listen to everyone ahead of you. That's the beautiful thing about it."

While it would be naive not to at least mention the likely NIL money involved — the current college football landscape demands acknowledgement of it — it will not become clear until later what Raiola is being paid by Nebraska and its surrounding entities.

REQUIRED READING: Dylan Raiola recruiting flip? Georgia football QB commit could switch to Nebraska

Dylan Raiola high schools stats

Raiola put up solid numbers as a senior at Buford, throwing 34 touchdowns and just one interception. His numbers stood out overall:

Passing: 160 of 253 passing (63.2%) for 2,666 yards and 34 touchdowns to one interception (136.6 QBR)

Georgia QB depth chart 2024

Georgia's quarterback position now looks very different in 2024, but only in terms of depth.

With Beck returning, he will be the presumptive starter next season. Stockton and Puglisi will likely be behind Beck, and Georgia could still look for one of the many quarterbacks in the portal. As it stands, the QB situation next year will be:

C arson Beck, RS Senior

Gunner Stockton, RS Sophomore

Ryan Puglisi, True Freshman

Losing Vandagriff and Raiola does undoubtedly have an impact, but it is mollified for the time being.

Does Georgia have a 2025 quarterback commit?

The college football wheel continues to turn, and it's never too early to think about the distant future.

Georgia does not have a quarterback committed for 2025 yet, but frankly, it would have been shocking if it did. The departure of Vandagriff and the flip of Raiola likely changes that equation for Georgia as it thinks about life post-Beck. But for the time being, Georgia seems happy to continue to take things a year at a time at the QB position, which has worked well for the Bulldogs thus far.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why 2024 QB Dylan Raiola flipped commitment to from Georgia to Nebraska