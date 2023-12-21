Why did Florida football recruiting class stumble to the finish line? | Whitley

Contrary to what you may have heard, the sky did not fall on Florida’s football program on Wednesday. It just wasn’t nearly as sunny and blue as Gator fans hoped.

Just don't ask Billy Napier about it.

After much suspense, the last player to commit to UF was L.J. McCray, the No. 2-rated defensive lineman in the class. He made the announcement at 5:52 p.m. One minute later, Napier took the podium to break it all down.

“It’s a good group, top to bottom,” he said.

Yep, but it could have been a great group.

Six weeks ago, Florida’s recruiting class was ranked No. 3 by 247Sports. When all was said and signed Wednesday, the Gators were No. 16. So there was one obvious question on Wednesday.

Que pasa?

“We’re here today to talk about the players we got,” Napier said, “and we got some elite players, there’s no question about that… I’m not here to talk about those other situations.”

I don’t blame him for wanting to put a happy face on the proceedings, but imagine you’re a hardcore Gator fan and went into a coma on Nov. 1. Then you snapped out of it Wednesday night, said hello to your spouse and quickly checked your recruiting app.

You probably asked to be put back into the coma.

Holding pattern: Mainland's LJ McCray, 5-star DL recruit and UF commit, delays college signing as early window opens

Signing Day 2025: Who are the top rising senior football recruits in Florida?

Recruiting was supposed to be the ray of sunlight UF fans had been clinging to in these tumultuous times. And it’s supposed to be Napier’s specialty, especially compared to Dan Mullen.

Napier’s more passionate when it comes to talent acquisition. I don’t question the amount of work he and his 1,000-member staff put into it. But the numbers don’t lie.

Mullen’s last four recruiting classes ranked 12th, 9th, 9th and 14th, according to 247Sports. UF’s might tick up a notch or two with a couple of late signees, but it’s probably not going to reach Mullen heights.

That cannot sit well with fans. And I don’t think Napier’s spin on Wednesday helped them feel any better.

“I think we anticipated some attrition,” he said. “The reality is, we might have been okay with some of it.”

Some? The Gators lost about 40% of their commitments the past few weeks. That must be way above the industry average, but Napier farmed it as a healthy weeding out process. A way of finding out who really wants to play at Florida.

“If you don’t want to be here, let’s go ahead and get it out of the way now,” he said. “Especially in today’s dynamic. Because if they get it wrong now, then maybe it’s not for them.”

Today’s dynamic is that it’s too easy to transfer when things aren’t as rosy as expected.

“I’m looking for players that want to play at the University of Florida,” Napier said. “It means something. It’s a privilege. It’s a sacred opportunity to be part of this place.”

That sounds good, but you have to ask why? Why were eight players, including four ranked in the top 100, willing to pass up that privilege?

It’s no coincidence that when UF seemed destined for a top-five class, the Gators were lurking just behind Georgia in the SEC East. Five straight losses were going to be costly, and the bill started coming due a couple of weeks ago.

The “flips” started trickling in, including 5-star cornerback Xavier Filsaime, who opted for Texas. There were three defections Wednesday, though it could have been worse.

Quarterback DJ Lagway, who’s been billed as the second coming of Tim Tebow, signed on the dotted line. And after much hemming, hawing and God knows how many calls from Hugh Freeze, McCray announced he was keeping his commitment.

“Let’s do it!” he said.

Along with a DJ and an LJ you got a Portnjagin. That’s Noel Portnjagin, a 6-foot-5, 334-pounder from Karlsruhe, Germany. He’s 19, speaks three languages and has been playing in a quasi-pro league in Germany.

While everyone was waiting on McCray’s announcement, I Googled “great German football players.” It came up with Gerd Muller and Franz Beckenbauer, both of whom reportedly signed with Georgia.

I’m kidding, since Florida fans could use a laugh as they watched Kirby Smart rack up another No. 1 class. Alabama was a No. 2, and Miami – yes, Miami – barged into the No. 3 spot UF had been keeping warm for so long.

That had to hurt, though Napier was not showing any pain as he discussed the players he signed.

“Again,” he said, “looking down the list, there are some great stories.”

There are. It’s just that there could have been quite a few more, but they decided UF was wrong for them.

Whatever their reasons, Napier failed to make it right. No wonder he wanted to talk about something else on Wednesday.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football's 2024 recruiting class became letdown for Billy Napier