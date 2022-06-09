Why did Florida athlete Vilay Nakkoun commit to Rutgers football?

Vilay Nakkoun became the latest recruit to commit to Rutgers football as the Florida athlete gave his verbal on Wednesday night.

He tweeted about the decision on Wednesday, providing a surprise commitment to the Scarlet Knights and continuing a hot streak of verbals to the program.

Story continues

The verbal from Nakkoun makes it five commitments for Rutgers football in the past 12 days. The previous four commitments all came local to Rutgers with two verbals from New Jersey (three-star tight end Logan Blake and three-star h-back Dante Barone) and two from Long Island (wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite and safety Ian Strong).

Nakkoun has listed offers from South Florida and Appalachian State. He is the starting quarterback at Orlando Christian Prep (Orland, FL).

Following his commitment to Rutgers football, Vilay Nakkoun gave a breakdown of why he felt the time was right to join the Big Ten program. He discussed why he liked the program, the status of his recruitment following his commitment as well as his relationship with head coach Greg Schiano and wide receivers coach Damiere Shaw.

Check out what Nakkoun had to say about his commitment to Rutgers football!

Vilay Nakkoun on why he committed to Rutgers football

“Well, ever since I got my offer from Rutgers they have been showing me a lot of love and a lot of interest in me. And they did a very good job of making me feel like family. Throughout this whole process, coach Shaw built a strong foundation and relationship between us and I feel like I can get that out of all the coaches. These coaches are the type of men I need in my life to look up to and I think they will be great mentors for me. Me and my family have been talking about this decision for a couple weeks now and we feel that God is leading my path and this is all because of Him.”

Vilay Nakkoun on what position he will play at Rutgers football

“Definitely recruiting me at wide receiver. Honestly, I’m excited to play wide receiver. I love playing all positions on the field.”

Vilay Nakkoun on how he told Rutgers football about his commitment

“Coach Shaw had me on a Facetime call ready to talk to coach Schiano. And he told the coaching staff before a meeting [about my call] and they were all excited and amped up about me committing and it made me feel good knowing they are as excited as me.”

Vilay Nakkoun on where things stand in his recruitment after committing to Rutgers football

“I am 100 percent committed and I am not taking any more visits.”

Vilay Nakkoun on having an underdog mentality

“I mean, I always have been underrated or overlooked so thankfully, Rutgers saw something in me and [they] trust that I can be a fit in their program. So I guess I can say I have a chip on my shoulder to prove myself.”

1

1