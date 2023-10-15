Why did five-star Aydin Breland commits to Oregon football? Because of grandma

Oregon football fans can thank grandma for landing five-star defensive lineman Aydin Breland. On Saturday, Breland committed to Oregon.

A five-star defensive lineman, Breland gave his verbal on Saturday afternoon. The class of 2024 recruit, ranked the No. 11 prospect in the nation by 247Sports, is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California).

Breland announced a final three in mid-September of Georgia, Miami and Oregon.

Mater Dei is the top-ranked program in the nation in the USA TODAY HSS Super 25.

In speaking to 247Sports after his commitment, he underscored the “family feel” around Oregon.

“I love the people in Eugene, the fans love you,” Breland told 247Sports. “Eugene has a vibe in the city -I love it out there, it’s nice, it’s green, it’s calm. It’s where I felt I was going to get the best development.”

But the real family feel came from his home. Breland said Oregon being close played a huge role in his recruitment.

He felt a tug, he said, to be close to his family.

In a conversation with his grandmother about a week ago, Breland felt a tug on his heart to commit to Oregon. His grandmother said he hoped she could go to games and see him play.

“That really kind of changed my perspective on things and made me want to stay home – closer to home,” Breland said.

