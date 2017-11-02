Why Did Dodgers Lose World Series 2017? Yu Darvish Is Now Public Enemy Number One in L.A.

In the biggest moment of his career, on the grandest stage, under the brightest lights, Yu Darvish failed in a way that is unlikely ever to be forgotten by the Los Angeles Dodgers, or Houston Astros, or anyone with even a remote interest in baseball.

Darvish, a four-time All Star, gave up five runs to the Astros on Wednesday night, bringing to a dramatic conclusion one of the finest World Series in modern collective memory. By the time Darvish was finished, having registered only five outs and failing to complete the second inning—having thrown 47 pitches and given up a home run to George Springer with his 47th and last pitch of the game, “Almost certainly the last one he’ll throw as a Dodger,” ESPN opined while sifting through the debris—the game was pretty much up. Clayton Kershaw came in and pitched four scoreless innings, leading to predictable howls about why he hadn’t started. But the Astros got lights-out pitching all the way through, and their young hitters delivered in the clutch for their first-ever pennant, leaving the Dodgers to contemplate a 104-win regular season and the biggest payroll in Major League Baseball alongside a loss that will burn, and sting, and hurt like a deep bruise for years to come.

“Darvish did the unimaginable and inexcusable, following one historically atrocious start with another,” the Los Angeles Times wrote Wednesday night, when the bruises were still coming up purple all over Dodger Stadium. Darvish went 0-2 in the World Series, his Game 7 debacle following up a Game 3 start where he threw 49 pitches, lasted one-and-two-thirds innings and gave up four runs at Minute Maid Park, where he had a previously impeccable record. The Astros wouldn’t fall behind again in the series. The man the Dodgers acquired in July to hop them over the hump ended up tripping over his own obstacles.