Why did the College Football Playoff pick Ohio State as No. 1?
This weekend against the backdrop of SHI Stadium and a resurgent Rutgers football program, Ohio State will make their debut as the No. 1 team in the nation. Fresh off being named the top team in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State certainly will carry some pretty heavy expectations in their final four games of the season.
This week’s CFP ranking release was the first of the season. Ohio State is one of two Big Ten teams in the top four of the rankings, with No. 3 Michigan also in a prime spot.
Boo Corrigan, the athletic director at North Carolina State, explains why Ohio State was the committee’s top choice. He is the chairman of the CFP selection committee.
“The win against Penn State, to win at Notre Dame, the win at Wisconsin, they’ve proven they can do it at home, they’ve proven they can do it on the road. They have explosive plays. Down a receiver, Marvin Harrison, Jr., who’s clearly one of the top players in the country…” Corrigan explained on a conference call on Tuesday night.
“As we look at it, as we evaluate it, it is part of the overall evaluation, but a top-five defense that’s given up about 10 points a game really does play into it, as well.
“To pick completely on one side when the other side is so dominant, and the offense is really, really good, so we’ve got to take all that into account as we’re looking at it, and we came to the conclusion as a committee that they deserved the No. 1 ranking.”
Ohio State made the College Football Playoff last year, losing to No. 1 Georgia in the semifinal.
Rutgers is having a solid season, sitting at 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and bowl-eligible after a 31-14 win at Indiana two weeks ago.