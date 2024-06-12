Why did the Chicago Bulls extend Marc Eversley?

Fans of the Chicago Bulls are rightfully irked that their favorite ball club has not made any moves of note to improve the team in three years. So when news broke that ownership of the team elected to give Bulls general manager Marc Eversley a raise, it was not much of a surprise to hear that fans were puzzled at best about the move.

One can make a solid case for extending Chicago head coach Billy Donovan, given it has not been his work that has held the Bulls back. But when considering the Arturas Karnisovas and now this extension, what is being rewarded becomes less clear.

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast recently spent a moment reflecting on the wisdom of such a move by the Reinsdorf clan.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see if you agree with the point of view they are bringing to bear on extending Eversley.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire