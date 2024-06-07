Why did Chase Linton commit to Rutgers football? ‘The people were so genuine’

Chase Linton committed to Rutgers football while on an official visit over the weekend. The Georgia edge rusher cites the feel of the Big Ten program while on the trip and his connection with head coach Greg Schiano for his commitment.

A three-star edge, Linton is coming off a junior season at North Atlanta High School (Atlanta, Georgia) with 31 tackles and two sacks in six games, He also had nine total tackles for a loss as well as a fumble caused and a fumble recovery.

Linton is flying a bit under the radar, checking in as the No. 48 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 52 recruit in Georgia in the class of 2025 according to On3.

His offer list included Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Georgia State, UMass and Memphis.

“I committed because going over there, I had no expectations and the people were just so genuine and honest,” Linton told Rutgers Wire this week. “It really felt like the place for me, especially their F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust, CHOP motto.”

Linton was one of 21 recruits to take an official visit to Rutgers over the weekend. By Monday, 10 players had committed to Rutgers during a three-day span.

Linton made his commitment on Sunday at the end of the official visit.

As for the relationship with the staff, Linton singled out Schiano and the impression he left on him during the official visit.

“Coach Schiano’s approach to coaching and him just being straightforward with is what really stood out to me and my family,” Linton said.

The F.A.M.I.L.Y. mantra is foundational for the Rutgers mentality, but Linton’s own family played a role in this as well.

“I honestly did not expect to commit but when I was there, my parents only had positive things to say about Rutgers and I took that as a sign,” Linton said.

Linton is one of three players committed in this class from Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire