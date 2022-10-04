Why did Cameron Brate go back into the game with a concussion?

Luke Easterling
·2 min read

During the first half of Sunday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate collided with teammate Chris Godwin after catching a pass, and was slow to get up.

Brate took so much time and effort to get off the field, that the Bucs were flagged for having too many players.

But despite clearly getting his bell rung, Brate ended up back on the field, getting three targets on Tampa Bay’s final drive of the half. When the Bucs came back from the break, Brate was ruled out for the rest of the game, and was in concussion protocol.

So, how did Brate end up back in the game?

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles explained how the situation unfolded (via Greg Auman of The Athletic):

So, there’s your explanation, even if it’s one that still points to the shortcomings of the NFL’s concussion protocols.

