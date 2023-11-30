Why did Cade McNamara transfer from Michigan to Iowa? Hawkeye QB's decision, explained

There seems to be no love lost between Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara and his former Michigan Wolverines — or, according to McNamara, "that other team" — ahead of the Big Ten championship game.

The former Michigan quarterback transferred to the Hawkeyes after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Wolverines. McNamara was tabbed the starter for the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2023 season, but has not played since tearing his ACL in a Sept. 30 win vs. Michigan Stae.

That hasn't stopped McNamara from discussing his team's matchup with the Wolverines ahead of the Big Ten championship. In an interview ahead of the meeting, McNamara referred to Michigan as "that other team" — not at all dissimilar from Ohio State's "That Team up North" moniker for the Wolverines — before discussing how he can help his Hawkeyes from the sideline.

“I think this week, specifically, I’m not just getting (quarterback) Deacon (Hill) ready, I’m getting the entire team, as much as I can, because I know so much about that other team that from a defensive standpoint, from an offensive standpoint," McNamara told reporters. "I’m just doing everything I possibly can from an entire team standpoint to just let these guys know everything that I possibly know."

With his current and former team facing off for Big Ten supremacy on Saturday, here's everything you need to know about McNamara and his decision to transfer from Michigan to Iowa:

Why did Cade McNamara transfer from Michigan?

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara runs the offense against the Colorado State Rams during the first half Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

McNamara led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in the 2021 season, where they were thumped by Georgia in a 34-11 Orange Bowl semifinal loss. After throwing just four interceptions through the entire season, two picks by McNamara forced him to the bench for J.J. McCarthy, who finished the game.

McNamara and McCarthy continued their battle for the starting position in Week 1, with McNamara earning the start vs. Colorado State. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown, but was benched in Week 2 against Hawaii. McCarthy shined in the meeting with the Warriors, throwing for 229 yards and three touchdowns, earning the starting role over McNamara.

In a Week 3 meeting with UConn, a short stint by McNamara led to a season-ending knee injury that required surgery. By the end of the season, McCarthy had led the Wolverines to a second CFP semifinal, forcing McNamara to look elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

Why did Cade McNamara transfer to Iowa?

McNamara made the decision to enter the transfer portal in December of 2022 after his season-ending injury, coupled with McCarthy leading Michigan to the CFP. During an appearance on 'The Room" podcast with Jordan Palmer and Kyle Allen, McNamara discussed the highs and lows of his 2021 and 2022 seasons with Michigan, and shared why coach Jim Harbaugh's decision for the quarterback role took him by surprise.

“I was well aware there was going to be competition, that’s just how Coach Harbaugh has always stated it. That’s how he’s always treated it, and that’s fine with me,” McNamara said. “Then the day after I get voted captain, coach Harbaugh tells the team that Michigan has two starting quarterbacks and we’re going to be splitting games — I have the first game and he has the second game. Some stuff is going on, talk around the team stuff, some stuff that I just won’t get into.”

McNamara announced his transfer destination on Dec. 1, 2022, captioning his announcement, "New Beginning."

Indeed, McNamara looked to fill the starting quarterback role after Iowa lost starting quarterback Spencer Petras and backup Alex Padilla entered the transfer portal.

McNamara appeared in just five games in 2023 before another season-ending injury, though he has since said he will return to Iowa City for another season in 2024.

Cade McNamara Michigan stats

After appearing in four games in 2021, Cade McNamara started all 14 games for Michigan in the 2022 season, throwing for 2,576 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and sox interceptions. The Wolverines season ended with a 34-11 loss to eventual national champion Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

In the midst of a duel with McCarthy for the starting quarterback role ahead of the 2022 season, McNamara still got the nod for Week 1, completing 9 of 18 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown against Colorado State. He finished the season completing 14 of 25 passes for 180 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception before his injury.

Cade McNamara Iowa stats

McNamara played five games as a Hawkeye in the 2023 season before a season-ending knee injury cut his year short once again.

In his five appearances, the Hawkeyes went 4-1, with McNamara completing 46 of 90 passes for 505 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Quarterback Deacon Hill has stepped up in place of McNamara and helped Iowa to the Big Ten championship with a 10-2 record.

