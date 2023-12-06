Why did Brock Vandagriff transfer to Kentucky? Former Georgia QB commits to Wildcats

Before its 2023 season officially comes to a close with an appearance against Clemson in the Gator Bowl, Kentucky football landed its quarterback of the future.

Former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who entered the transfer portal just two days earlier, has committed to coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats.

It’s a strong start to Kentucky’s portal haul following a relatively disappointing 7-5 record in 2023, albeit one capped off by a 38-31 victory at rival Louisville, which was the No. 10 team in the country at the time.

Not only has the most important position on any college team’s roster has been filled, but the person occupying the role is a talented and tantalizing player who’s coming over from what has been the dominant program in college football for the better part of the past three years.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vandagriff and his decision to head to Lexington:

Why did Brock Vandagriff transfer to Kentucky?

A number of factors played into Vandagriff’s choice.

For one, it’s an opportunity for the Georgia native to remain in the SEC and do so at a strong program that is making its eighth-consecutive bowl appearance this season.

Kentucky has had success in recent years with transfer quarterbacks, with Will Levis serving as a shining and potentially instructive example in 2022 and NC State transfer Devin Leary helming the offense this season.

Like Vandagriff, Levis was a backup at a national power (in Levis’ case, Penn State), where he was boxed in on the depth chart behind a starter with remaining eligibility. After transferring over to Kentucky, Levis excelled, throwing for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over two seasons with the Wildcats before being selected with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, where he is now the starter as a rookie.

“What they did with Will Levis is a lot like what Brock can do as a quarterback," Greg Vandagriff, Brock's father and former high school coach, told the Athens Banner-Herald on Wednesday. "It sort of meets his quarterback traits. [Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam] Coen came highly recommended."

Indeed, Coen and the Wildcats’ offensive scheme played a sizable part in luring Vandagriff, who told On3 Sports Wednesday that “I really like what they do on offense and believe it will get me ready for the next level.”

Brock Vandagriff 247 recruiting ranking

Vandagriff will come to Kentucky as one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.

As a transfer, he was rated by 247Sports as a four-star player, including the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 17 overall player in the portal. At the time of his commitment, the only transfer quarterbacks he was ranked behind were Oregon State’s Aidan Chiles, UCLA’s Dante Moore, Washington State’s Cameron Ward, Kansas State’s Will Howard and Duke’s Riley Leonard.

Coming out of high school, Vandagriff was a five-star recruit whom 247Sports' Composite rankings had as the No. 4 quarterback, No. 17 player overall and the No. 2 prospect out of talent-rich Georgia. Among the select few quarterbacks ranked ahead of him in the 2021 recruiting class were Caleb Williams, Sam Huard and Quinn Ewers.

Brock Vandagriff stats

Across three seasons at Georgia, Vandagriff saw little game action as he sat behind two-time national champion Stetson Bennett for two seasons and current Bulldogs starter Carson Beck for one.

In his time at Georgia, he threw 21 passes, 18 of which came during the 2023 season. Vandagriff completed 12 of those throws for 165 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while averaging an impressive 9.2 yards per attempt.

Interestingly enough, the most extended reps of his Georgia career came this season against his new team: Vandagriff came in late in the Bulldogs’ 51-13 victory against Kentucky on Oct. 7 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia and completed 5 of 7 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, along with two rushes for 27 yards.

Brock Vandagriff highlights

Given Vandagriff’s low snap count in college, there are only so many extended highlight videos of him. But you can check out the best of his performance against Kentucky this season below, as well as a longer look at him from Georgia’s spring game in 2021:

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why quarterback Brock Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky from Georgia