Why did Bret Bielema leave Wisconsin for Arkansas? How former Badgers coach ended at Illinois

Wisconsin fans will see a familiar face on the sidelines of Illinois' Memorial Stadium as their team travels to Champaign to take on the Fighting Illini on Saturday.

Bret Bielema hasn't coached a game for the Badgers since infamously leaving the program amid an 8-5 record — and before the team's Rose Bowl Game — to take over at Arkansas in December 2012. That said, this will be the third time the former Wisconsin coach takes on his former team: He lost 21-0 in Champaign, Illinois in 2021 before returning the favor in a lopsided 34-10 victory in his first return to Camp Randall Stadium.

Of course, Wisconsin fans are most familiar with how Bielema unceremoniously left the program for the Razorbacks in 2012.

Here's a look back at what happened and what he's been up to since then:

Why did Bret Bielema leave Wisconsin?

Bielema left Wisconsin for Arkansas in 2012, prior to the Badgers' impending appearance in the Rose Bowl. It was the Badgers' third straight Rose Bowl appearance, all of which they lost. (Athletic director and former coach Barry Alvarez coached Wisconsin's final of those three bowl games in a 20-14 loss to Stanford).

Bielema told Yahoo at the time that "I just felt it was time for me to try and spread my wings and fly a little bit further.” Bielema also mentioned he was dissatisfied with the pay his assistant coaches were receiving.

Alvarez was understandably upset with Bielema's departure, and told USA TODAY in 2013 that “I haven’t had one person say, ‘Well, it’s too bad Bret left’ or ‘We were sorry to see Bret leave’ or ‘Couldn’t you have paid the assistants more money to keep him?’ Not one.”

It's worth noting that Bielema and Alvarez were already working toward reconciliation while the latter was still at Arkansas. As noted by The Athletic, the two spoke at the Hall of Fame dinner in New York in December 2015, three years after Bielema had left Madison.

“The world is based on relationships,” Bielema told The Athletic. “When I was the head coach there, Coach and I were about as close as anybody could possibly get. And so I know when I left, it hurt him and it hurt me and it hurt a lot of people. But only time heals those types of moments and just being honest and real with him. He and I, a couple years after I left I think, kind of put water under the bridge and let it go.”

Paul Chryst coached seven-plus seasons at Wisconsin in replacement of Bielema, going 67-26 in that span. Former Wisconsin defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who was a player under Bielema while at Wisconsin, served as interim coach in 2022, going 4-3 after Chryst was fired following a 2-3 start.

Leonhard is now on Bielema's staff as a defensive analyst.

Bret Bielema Wisconsin coaching record

Bielema went 68-24 during his seven seasons at Wisconsin, including 37-19 in Big Ten play. Bielema led Wisconsin to a bowl game in each of his seven seasons and won three Big Ten championships from 2010-12. He opened his career in Madison with an impressive 12-1 campaign that saw only one loss to Michigan. Coincidentally, the Badgers beat Arkansas, the team he would eventually leave for, in the 2007 Capital One Bowl game.

After going 9-4 and 7-6 in 2007 and 2008, respectively, Bielema led three straight double digit-win seasons from 2009-11, including two 11-win campaigns in 2010 and 2011. Perhaps equally as impressive: Bielema never suffered a losing season, and only had a losing record in a given season for two non-consecutive weeks in 2008.

Bret Bielema Arkansas coaching record

Bielema did not mirror that success at Arkansas, where he went 29-34 in five seasons, 11-29 in the SEC. He opened his first season in Fayetteville, Arkansas with a 3-0 record before losing his next nine games to go 3-9 in 2013.

The Razorbacks were markedly improved over the next three seasons, going 7-6, 8-5 and 7-6 in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. Those seasons included three straight bowl game berths, including wins in the 2014 Texas Bowl and 2015 Liberty Bowl.

However, the Razorbacks never saw the breakthrough they hoped for with Bielema leading the way. Following a 48-45 loss to Missouri to end the 2016 season, Arkansas fired the football coach as he left the stadium.

“I was informed coming off the field that I am no longer the coach of Arkansas,” Bielema told reporters at the time. “I’ve never been let go in my entire life, so this is a first for me, but I’ve had quite a few coaches that have moved on always kind of say, whether it’s right, wrong or indifferent, you want to leave the place better than when you got here, and I know that’s happened.”

With that, Bielema finished his career at Arkansas with a 29-34 overall record, 11-29 mark in SEC play and 2-1 bowl record.

Bret Bielema Illinois coaching record

Illinois hired Bielema in December 2020 to replace the recently fired Lovie Smith. It marked not only a return to the Big Ten for Bielema, but also a return to being a head coach: Following his firing at Arkansas, he spent three years in the NFL as an assistant with the New England Patriots and New York Giants.

"Illinois and the Big Ten is home for me, and I can't be any more excited about the opportunity in front of me with the Fighting Illini," Bielema said in a statement at the time. "We want to build a program that makes Illini Nation proud and regain the passion that I've seen when Illinois wins."

So far at Illinois, Bielema is 16-16 overall, and 10-12 in the Big Ten play. In 2022, he led the Illini to an 8-5 record and their first bowl game since 2019. It was the first time since the 2011 college football season Illinois finished with both a winning record and a bowl game berth.

Bret Bielema coaching history

1994-2001: Iowa (Linebackers coach 1996-2001, graduate assistant 1994-95)

2002-2003: Kansas State (co-defensive coordinator)

2004-2012: Wisconsin (defensive coordinator 2004-05, head coach 2006-12)

2013-2017: Arkansas (head coach)

2018-2019: New England Patriots (assistant to the head coach 2018, defensive line coach 2019)

2020: New York Giants (outside linebackers coach)

2021-present: Illinois (Head coach)

Bret Bielema Illinois salary

Bielema in December signed a six-year contract extension with Illinois after a season that saw him lead the Illini to an 8-5 record and ReliaQuest Bowl appearance. He is now paid $6.5 million in annual salary as of 2023, his third year in Champaign. That's good for tied-for-20th among all college football coaches alongside Auburn's Hugh Freeze.

