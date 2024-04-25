Why did the Boston Celtics respond so poorly to the Miami Heat’s Game 2 adjustments?

The Boston Celtics had little need to adjust their tactics from their Game 1 won over the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference first round series with a blowout win to their credit. But the Heat changed things up in a major way for Game 2, and the Celtics failed to respond to what Miami was doing during the game, and lost as a result.

Will the Celtics be more ready for curveballs from the Heat in Game 3? Can they have some counters ready to likely changes in what Miami brings to the table in the next game of the series? Or do we officially need to start worrying about how long this series will go — or even if Boston will win?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, took a deep dive on the loss on a recent episode. Check it out below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire