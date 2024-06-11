Why did Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla compare Jayson Tatum to Neymar?

Jayson Tatum is two games away from winning his first NBA Championship and much of the conversation surrounding the Boston Celtics star has been about his shooting woes in the playoffs.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla responded to those critics in a press conference on Tuesday before game 3 of the finals after taking a question from a Brazillian reporter.

“Well, that’s probably why you asked that question and none of the American [media] because they look at the lens differently in basketball and so in America, nothing’s ever good enough and it’s always about what can you do for me right now?” said Mazzulla.

Mazzulla said Tatum was close to playing the best basketball of his career despite his shooting woes in the finals, citing his player’s versatility on the court. Tatum is averaging 17 points, 10 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game on 32% shooting and 29% from three-point range.

Mazzulla ended his press conference by comparing Neymar and Tatum.

“Who do you think had the hardest adjustment to the media and the criticism [between Neymar and Tatum]?” said Mazzulla.

Joe Mazzulla asked a Brazilian reporter about the pressures Neymar faces compared to what the Celtics players are going through:



Neymar is one of the world’s most popular soccer players. He burst onto the international scene in 2010 with many saying he could become the greatest soccer player in Brazil’s history because of his talent and flair. Neymar has scored 79 goals playing for Brazil, the most in the country’s history.

However, Neymar has been criticized by the media for his failure to win the biggest prize in soccer, the World Cup, and what some see as over-the-top flopping.

Mazzulla pointed out that both players receive criticism cause of their perceived shortcomings which obfuscate their accomplishments, but said Neymar was more unfairly criticized than Tatum.

The Celtics and Mavs will resume the NBA Finals at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at American Airlines Center and Tatum will be able to get one step closer to achieving what Neymar has not.