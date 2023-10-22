Why did Arkansas fire Dan Enos? Offense, Mississippi State loss led to Sam Pittman decision

Arkansas on Sunday fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who was in the role for just eight games after being hired in the offseason.

The Razorbacks suffered their fifth straight loss on Saturday, falling 7-3 to Mississippi State. Arkansas is last in the SEC in yards per game at 305.88.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will take over as interim offensive coordinator.

Here's everything you need to know about the move:

Why did Arkansas fire Dan Enos?

The Arkansas offense has struggled all season, ranking last in the conference in points per game at 26.5. Last season, the Razorbacks were sixth, averaging 32.5 points, under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who left for TCU in the offseason.

Against Mississippi State, Arkansas had one field goal, which was in the first quarter, and gained just 200 yards total. Quarterback KJ Jefferson had 97 yards passing and an interception.

Arkansas is entering its bye week ahead of its last road game of the year, against Florida on Nov. 4.

Dan Enos' salary at Arkansas

Enos was hired on a three-year contract in January that would have paid him $1.1 million in 2023, with a $75,000 increase each of the following two years.

Who is Arkansas' Kenny Guiton?

Guiton is the new interim offensive coordinator after serving as the wide receivers coach the past three seasons under Sam Pittman.

Guiton was a quarterback at Ohio State (2010-13), and has been a wide receivers coach at Colorado State, Louisiana Tech and Houston, as well as a quality control coach at Texas under Tom Herman.

