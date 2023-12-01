Why did Alan Bowman transfer to Oklahoma State? Former Michigan, TTU QB leads Cowboys

It's been some kind of homecoming for Alan Bowman.

After starting his career at Texas Tech and a brief stint in the Midwest, Bowman has seemingly found a home in Stillwater. He has led an Oklahoma State team that was thought to be in a tumultuous preseason position to the Big 12 Championship against Texas, and despite some uneven play throughout the year, he and Doak Award finalist Ollie Gordon II have made the Cowboys into a solid offense.

Bowman is in his sixth year of college football and could file for a medical hardship waiver to be eligible for a seventh should he want to return. Bowman, of course, lost nearly his entire 2019 season with a broken collarbone, while the 2020 season granted an extra year for all players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first five years of his college career, Bowman is 486-for-724 passing for 5,329 yards. With the Cowboys this year, he is 248-for-414 and 2,808 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Oklahoma State finished the year 9-3 (7-2 Big 12), with a signature win over Oklahoma. Losses to South Alabama and Iowa State, alongside a blowout loss to UCF, marred the bottom line. But Oklahoma State Mike Gundy has praised Bowman's role in a year that has silenced quite a few critics.

“He’s been operating in a good way and understands if he doesn’t feel good about something, throw it away and we’ll live to play another down,” Gundy said last month. “We’re fortunate that he’s come in and he’s adapted to our culture and who we are, and it’s helped us in a big way.”

Why did Alan Bowman transfer to Oklahoma State?

Bowman's career is really a story of two transfers.

He announced his transfer to Michigan in a post on X, with a caption reading "Let's get to work!!" and the hashtag "GoBlue."

Bowman came in when Michigan lost two quarterbacks after the 2020 season: Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton. It looked like Bowman could be able to compete with Cade McNamara and then-freshman J.J. McCarthy for the starting job, but McNamara ultimately won it in 2021.

In 2022, Bowman might have gotten an opportunity to start after McNamara injured his knee early in the year, but McCarthy came on as the backup. McCarthy solidified himself as a blue-chip Michigan starter, and that success left Bowman without a path to start for the Wolverines in 2023, leading to Bowman's transfer to Oklahoma State.

It got Bowman closer to his Grapevine home, put him in the position to battle for a starting job, and filling the void left by Spencer Sanders' transfer to Ole Miss.

Despite an undeniably rocky start — Bowman was all but ruled out of the starting quarterback race by some after an embarrassing 33-6 loss to South Alabama — Bowman showed up when he had to. His best game of the year came against Oklahoma, in which he completed 28 of 42 passes for 334 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. He put up nearly identical stats against a solid Kansas team three weeks earlier, going 28-of-41 or 336 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Alan Bowman declare for NFL Draft?

Bowman doesn't have much to gain by declaring for the NFL Draft after this season, but although there have been rumbles of him filing for a medical hardship waiver to come back in 2024, nothing is concrete yet.

It's no secret the Oklahoma State offense goes where Ollie Gordon II goes, and Gordon won Big 12 Offensive Player of the year as college football's leading rusher. That wouldn't change next year, with Bowman returning, but Bowman still needs to show the ability to manage a game without turning the ball over.

Oklahoma State has the chance to do something incredible against Texas this weekend, and to do so, it has to be the Bowman who showed up against Kansas or Oklahoma who takes the field in Arlington. He is more than capable of leading an offense, something Oklahoma State was desperately seeking before the year started. To take the next step, he'll look to find consistency under Gundy, starting against a potent Longhorn defense.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why did Alan Bowman transfer to Oklahoma State after Michigan, TTU?