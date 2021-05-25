Why did Aaron Rodgers break his silence on SportsCenter?

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spoken.

Don’t get all in an uproar. the NFL great did not say anything about his current situation. He made an appearance on ESPN “SportsCenter” Monday night as it was host Kenny Mayne’s final show.

So, what did Rodgers say?

And Mayne got in a classic parting shot — in jest — as he closed the interview. Mayne said Rodgers suggested he get into cryptocurrency, he lost his job and you can list to the rest below:

