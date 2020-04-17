Why did 49ers pass on Tom Brady in NFL Draft? Steve Mariucci gives explanation

The San Francisco 49ers dynasty was built on Hall of Fame quarterback play by Joe Montana and Steve Young, and in the 2000 NFL Draft, the franchise had an opportunity to add another legendary QB to its roster.

The 49ers needed a new franchise quarterback, but head coach Steve Mariucci and his staff wanted a specific type of player. San Francisco was looking for a quarterback with athleticism -- someone who could escape the rush and make plays in the open field. The 49ers enjoyed a lot of success playing this style with Young, and that's one of the reasons why Hofstra quarterback Giovanni Carmazzi appealed so much to them entering the 2000 draft.

San Francisco selected Carmazzi in the third round (65th overall), thus deciding to pass on Michigan star Tom Brady, who grew up a 49ers fans in the Bay Area. Brady did not have the physical attributes and athleticism Carmazzi did at the time, and it didn't help that the former Wolverines QB underwhelmed at the Scouting Combine. We've all seen the footage of Brady's disappointing 40-yard dash.

Mariucci, now an analyst on NFL Network, detailed why the 49ers favored Carmazzi over Brady in the draft on a recent episode of "NFL Total Access".

Brady finally came off the board when the Patriots took him in the sixth round with the 199th pick. He went on to win six Super Bowl titles and made 17 playoff appearances in 20 seasons with the Patriots. He left New England last month to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency.

Carmazzi's career got off to a horrendous start in his first preseason appearance, where, ironically, he was outplayed by Brady in a loss to the Patriots. The 49ers waived Carmazzi after the 2001 season, ending his pro career. San Francisco still has not won a championship since Young's MVP performance in Super Bowl XXIX, although the 49ers' future looks bright with ex-Pats quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leading the offense.

