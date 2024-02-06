Why did 4-star Jaylen Bell de-commit from LSU?

Jaylen Bell made a huge decision last week, the class of 2025 defensive back de-committing from LSU and opening up his recruitment.

Last week, Bell ended over a year of being committed to the SEC program (he committed on Nov. 26, 2022 to LSU). It was a significant decision in the college football recruiting landscape.

Bell is a four-star per Rivals where he is the No. 168 overall player in this class. From Grayson High School (Loganville, Georgia), Bell registered 46 total tackles with an interception and nine passes defended as a junior.

He currently checks in at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds.

“After being committed for two years and now with a new defensive staff coming in I didn’t feel as much communication and felt like this could be a good time to reevaluate my situation and learn more about other universities,” Bell told USA TODAY High School Sports.

He said that since his decision, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Ole Miss, Colorado, Indiana and West Virginia among others have reached out since he re-opened his recruitment. He visited Georgia Tech over the weekend, shortly after de-committing from LSU.

“It was a very tough decision but I understand that this is a business. My brother is a college football coach so we are aware that this is a necessary step in the process,” Bell said. “At the end of the day, I want to go where I feel the love 100 percent.”

His older brother is Tre’ Bell, a cornerbacks coach at Akron.

