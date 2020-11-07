Why Detroit Tigers' new pitching coach bridges gap between new- and old-school

It started with a text message.

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch flew from Texas to Michigan on Oct. 28, the morning after the World Series' conclusion marked the end of his year-long MLB suspension. Upon his arrival, he strolled into Comerica Park for two days of meetings and interviews with general manager Al Avila.

At the end of his first night in town, Hinch checked his phone.

There was a text message from Chris Fetter, Michigan baseball's pitching coach: "Welcome to Michigan. Excited if this is a possibility for you to Detroit."

[ Tigers' new pitching coach Chris Fetter's formula: 'Highlight strengths' ]

View photos Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter is the program's all-time leader in innings pitched. More

Hinch became the Tigers' manager on Oct. 30.

One week later, Hinch landed a "very big piece to the puzzle" by adding Fetter as his pitching coach. Once Hinch was hired, he made Fetter his top target, explaining to Avila that he needed the 34-year-old pitching expert by his side.

"For us to be good, and for us to get where we want to get to and where Al has directed the organization, we got to get the pitching right," Hinch said Friday. "We got a lot better today."

Together, Hinch and Fetter will attempt to return the franchise to the top of baseball's hierarchy. The process began with Fetter's agreement to develop the Tigers' young arms.

"The pieces are there," Fetter said Friday, referring to Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning and Alex Faedo, among others. "And the pieces are there to keep developing those guys."

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Why Alan Trammell believes AJ Hinch can 'fast forward' Tigers' return to relevance

View photos Casey Mize, left, talks to Tarik Skubal during Detroit Tigers spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. More

When the Tigers tabbed Hinch — a World Series champion — to take leadership of the clubhouse, their intentions became clear: Move quickly to get the team into the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

And Fetter's assessment is correct.

The pieces are there. The foundation of a strong coaching staff is underway. The money to make splashes in free agency, with only Miguel Cabrera's $30 million guaranteed for 2021, seems ready to be used.

[ Detroit Tigers' free agency: 10 potential names for short-term contracts to survive 2021 ]

But the rebuild — and its "building stage," as Avila coined in his interview with Hinch — won't reach its maximum potential without a consistently dominant starting rotation.

With the Tigers' rotation posting a 6.37 ERA in the shortened 2020 season, there's a long way to go. The plan is for Fetter to mix his analytical and player development knowledge to speed up the task.

"I'm invested in it," Hinch, a former big-league catcher, said. "I love talking pitching, and that's why the connection between Chris and me is super strong. That common belief that it starts with the man on the mound and the game plan hours before the man gets on the mound."

For subscribers: AJ Hinch reveals his 3-step plan to make the Detroit Tigers a champion

Although Fetter often focuses on analytical developments, he doesn't consider himself a new-school coach. Yet he isn't willing to describe himself as an old-school coach, either. Rather, he said he is trying to always change for the better.

View photos Former Michigan baseball assistant Chris Fetter is introduced Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, as the Detroit Tigers pitching coach under new manager AJ Hinch. More