Why the Detroit Red Wings have 'a great energy' as 2021 season opens

Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press
·6 min read

The Detroit Red Wings begin the 2021 season with a new captain, a new sense of competitiveness, and a new appreciation.

More than 10 months after they skated off the ice at Little Caesars Arena having sealed a last-place finish in the NHL standings — and a fourth consecutive absence from the playoffs — the Wings are greeting playing, even during a pandemic, with resounding joy. There won’t be fans in the stands, and there are only 56 games (againt seven opponents) on the schedule and coming to the arena requires a daily COVID-19 test – but it beats the alternative: Not playing.

“There’s always great excitement,” newly minted captain Dylan Larkin said. “There’s always a fresh slate. I think this year, with a lot of new faces, a lot of guys coming from teams that were in the playoffs — a lot of guys that signed here knowing the situation we were in last year and came here for an opportunity to make us better and prove that they can be a huge part of our future — that means a lot. Those guys have brought in a great energy.”

The Detroit Red Wings listen to head coach Jeff Blashill before a scrimmage Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
The Detroit Red Wings listen to head coach Jeff Blashill before a scrimmage Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

CAPTAINS' LOG: Why Dylan Larkin will never forget Steve Yzerman asking him to be Detroit Red Wings' captain

OPENING NIGHT ROSTER: Who made the Wings' roster and taxi squad — and who didn't

'C' SHANTIES: Here’s who Larkin has to live up to as Red Wings captain

General manager Steve Yzerman added forwards Vladislav Namestnikov and Bobby Ryan, defensemen Troy Stecher and Jon Merrill and goaltender Thomas Greiss through free agency; defenseman Marc Staal was a trade acquisition. It’s not a dramatic makeover, but rather a booster to a team that stumbled to a 17-49-5 record and last-place finish last season.

“I’m just looking for improvement,” Yzerman said. “Collectively as a team, we want to be better. Certainly we’re expecting our younger players to be improved — they’re a year more mature, a year more experienced. Hopefully a little stronger, a little more explosive, a little better conditioned.

Left to right: Detroit Red Wings Gustav Lindstrom, Tyler Bertuzzi, Troy Stecher and Vladislav Namestnikov during practice at Little Caesars Arena, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Left to right: Detroit Red Wings Gustav Lindstrom, Tyler Bertuzzi, Troy Stecher and Vladislav Namestnikov during practice at Little Caesars Arena, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

“We just want to see improvement. We’re trying to progress. If we can be better in every area — I don’t know what our point total will be, where we finish in the standings, but throughout the whole organization, we’re looking at improvement. What the people see, what the fans see, is the Detroit Red Wings on the ice, and we want that group to be better.”

In order to have as long as a regular season as feasible while finishing the playoffs before the Summer Olympics are scheduled to start July 23, exhibition games were eliminated. The Wings made do with three scrimmages, the last one of which hinted they may have found a scoring line beyond that of Larkin, Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi. Robby Fabbri’s line with Namestnikov and Filip Zadina showed sparkling chemistry. Ryan had been with Fabbri and Zadina at the start of camp, but missed time because of an undisclosed injury and isn’t expected to be available for the opener.

Just the notion that the Wings can still field two scoring lines despite missing one of their top six forwards is a significant improvement over the patchwork of NHLers and minor leaguers that populated the team last season.

[Why the Red Wings, in mid-rebuild, shouldn't be nearly as bad as last year ]

Coach Jeff Blashill flirted with the idea of breaking up Larkin’s line; but watching watching video changed Blashill’s mind, even before Yzerman added talent to the roster.

“As I went through the summer, I certainly toyed with the idea of splitting those guys up and maybe giving another line one of those players to maybe give us more depth,” Blashill said. “And as I watched every time, they were so good together that I just said to myself, let’s leave those guys together and let’s let other guys find ways to make their line better. Let’s have other guys raise their game so that their lines are better.”

The third line could provide a bit of offense, too, with newcomer Mathias Brome skating next to veterans Valtteri Filppula and Sam Gagner.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Mathias Brome skates during practice at Little Caesars Arena, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings left wing Mathias Brome skates during practice at Little Caesars Arena, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

“The guys we brought in look like they’re ready to have an impact,” Luke Glendening said. “It looks like the young guys have continued to grow. The competitiveness is high and guys are excited to be back.”

On the back end, Staal, Stecher and Merrill will inject energy and experience onto a blue line that ran through 14 players last season. Greiss shores up the goaltending in a tandem with Jonathan Bernier.

For a team that has distanced itself — in days, if not in memory — from the bleakness that was 2019-20, there is a determination that 2021 has to be better.

[One pandemic rule Steve Yzerman, Dylan Larkin broke after captaincy meeting ]

"There’s a collective jam to us that we don’t want it to happen again,” Larkin said. “We want to come out of the gate hot and we want to have a great season.”

The Wings open Thursday and Saturday with games against the Carolina Hurricanes, the first of 28 two-game mini-series designed to reduce travel and risk of exposure to COVID-19. The season is bound to be fraught with complications — already Darren Helm has been sidelined because of league-mandated COVID protocols, and the Dallas Stars, now in the Wings’ division, have had to delay their season because of positive tests — but against all the problems imposed by the pandemic, the start of the season is like a sunrise after a stormy night.

[ Sizing up Wings' opponents in new Central Division ]

“The beginning of the year is always time for optimism,” Blashill said. “This is different in the sense that appreciation would be a work I would use, appreciation that we get a chance again to go out and compete at the very highest level of our profession. We were shut down for a long time. We didn’t know if we’d get back going and we didn’t know when. You grow to appreciate what we get a chance to do. That appreciation is strengthened when it gets taken away from you.”

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings on 2021: 'A great energy' thanks to deeper roster

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Carolina		-200-1.5O 6.5
Detroit		+165+1.5U 6.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Winners and losers from massive James Harden trade

    The Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden on Wednesday in a multi-team trade that sent shockwaves through the NBA. Here are the winners and losers from the blockbuster deal.

  • Winners, losers from James Harden to Brooklyn blockbuster trade

    Harden's former teammates in Houston are winners.

  • Tedy Bruschi, ex-Patriots react to Bill Belichick declining Medal of Freedom

    Tedy Bruschi was among a few former Patriots reacting to Bill Belichick's decision to not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

  • Report: Rockets didn’t want Kyrie Irving in Harden trade, 76ers offered Ben Simmons

    The centerpiece of the Rockets' return in the James Harden trade: Victor Oladipo.

  • Stephen A. Smith: ‘I think Kyrie Irving should retire’

    Stephen A. Smith no longer thinks Kyrie Irving is worth the trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • The ‘crazy’ thing about LaMelo Ball isn’t just passing. Hornets teammate says it’s ...

    The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.

  • Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins calls out disrespect by James Harden

    "The disrespect started way before any interview. Just his approach the training camp, showing up the way he did, the antics off the court."

  • Anonymous Dolphins players question Tua Tagovailoa's ability, future

    Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.

  • LeBron James credits Steph Curry after sinking no-look 3-pointer

    After hitting a no-look triple against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Lakers forward LeBron James credited Warriors guard Steph Curry.

  • NFL reveals announcers’ schedule for Divisional round

    The big names are out as networks send their star announcers to Divisional games

  • Bears target QB in first round of Sporting News’ 2021 mock draft

    Chicago needs to address the QB position this offseason, where they'll likely be drafting a young QB in the draft. Could it be Mac Jones?

  • 2020 NBA Draft: Where Payton Pritchard ranks among best rookies so far

    Payton Pritchard is already turning into a cult hero in Boston. Chris Forsberg breaks down the early returns from the 26th draft pick and compares how Pritchard stacks up against the rest of the NBA's rookie class.

  • The mind-blowing prospect of a Watson-for-Tua trade, plus divisional round preview

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down Deshaun Watson's unhappiness in Houston & preview this weekend's divisional round of the playoffs.

  • How the Celtics could acquire Victor Oladipo from the Rockets

    Brian Scalabrine explains why Victor Oladipo may be on the table before the trade deadline, and how the Celtics could swing a trade for the newly-acquired Rockets guard.

  • While Gonzaga and Baylor stand out, Juwan Howard is quietly building a contender at Michigan

    The Wolverines are 11-0 and making history by running roughshod over ranked competition. Has Juwan Howard already built a powerhouse in his second year at Michigan?

  • Latest update on DeVonta Smith’s injury

    Get the latest on the injury suffered by Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the National Championship Game

  • Amanda Ribas wants quick finish of Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257 to get to title contention

    In a card stacked with some of the sport's most notable names, Amanda Ribas is gunning for a standout performance at UFC 257.

  • Where could Houston trade Deshaun Watson?

    Kyle Dvorchak discusses Monday's fantasy football news and breaks down potential landing spots for Deshaun Watson if he forces a trade from Houston. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

  • How head coach hires could initiate a Sam Darnold for Jimmy Garoppolo trade

    With SF 49ers DC Robert Saleh on the cusp of becoming the NY Jets HC, a Jimmy Garoppolo-Sam Darnold swap could make sense for both sides.

  • Deshaun Watson shows black NFL stars are sick of autocratic team owners

    The power structures in pro football have been in places for decades. But players now rightly want to have a say in how their teams are run Deshaun Watson during a playoff game last year. He is one of the league’s most explosive talents. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images The issues at the Houston Texans can be neatly summed up by Cal McNair’s press conference to introduce the team’s new general manager, Nick Caserio. Jack. Nick. 99. 4. Throughout the mess, the CEO of the franchise and the son of the late owner, Bob McNair, rattled off the people most important to the success of the franchise: Jack Easterby, the executive vice president of football operations; Caserio, the new GM; JJ Watt, “99”, the team’s star defensive player; Deshaun Watson, “4”, the team’s quarterback. McNair was trying to show a united front. Words like “collaborative” and “team” and “culture” were chucked around. But it only served to show the divide: The men in suits were friends – Nick and Jack. The players in uniform were numbers. Deshaun Watson is having none of it. He is ready to take a bat to the Texans power structure, to force a trade out of Houston, and to help redefine owner-front office-player dynamics across the NFL. Prior to the Caserio hire, Watson was assured he would have input into the future direction of the team, according to a recent report from ESPN. He would get to sit in on GM and head coaching interviews. The team valued his input. Or not. “Reports about Deshaun Watson’s unhappiness with @HoustonTexans are accurate,” Chris Mortensen reported. “Sources close to the QB say he is still angry about team’s insensitivity to social justice, including hiring practices, after the franchise failed to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy this past week.” Watson was able to overlook the decision to trade away Jadveon Clowney. He was incensed by the move to deal DeAndre Hopkins for a heap of nothing last offseason, though not enough to demand a trade. He stood by as former head coach and GM Bill O’Brien torched everything around him on his way out the building – stripping the franchise of much-needed assets. He sat out the ensuing Game of Thrones scenario that saw a former team pastor, Easterby, emerge as the franchise’s almighty. But that former preacher hiring his friend to help run the team, and that duo reneging on Watson’s request, has put the quarterback’s future in doubt. What we’re seeing in Houston is a series of culture wars. The shut-up-and-play traditional model v the ‘"It’s my career, I’m the talent, I want more control” attitude that has risen in a post-LeBron landscape. It’s competence v incompetence. It’s a young black athlete during a moment of racial reckoning across the country taking a swing at the all-white hierarchy. Interview all the candidates, Watson is saying. Hire the best person for the job, not the pastor’s buddy (funny, that). Govern by competency, not by relationships or religion. Watson wanted the team to interview Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. The Texans didn’t even request an interview with Bienemy. By the time they finally got around to acknowledging Watson’s request, once his ire had made its way outside the building, it was too late: the window for requesting formal interviews with coaches still in the playoffs had passed. McNair and his friends botched it. That Bienemy is a black coach who has been overlooked for head coaching gigs for far too long clearly bothers Watson. In a period of racial reckoning across the country, Watson wanted to use his voice and leverage to empower a black candidate. He wanted to have his say. The Texans silenced him. You can disagree with Watson if you like. The player should play. The coach should coach. The GM should GM. And the owner gets to pick them all. You could point to the power dynamics of the sport’s best dynasties. Most ran top-down. The player was subservient to the coach/GM. But times are changing. Star quarterbacks are looking at the player empowerment movement in the NBA and deciding they want a piece of the action. Not the nonstop movement. Not even the super-team building (a true hard salary cap disincentivizes that). But to be partners with the decision-makers, not the help. To work with management, not fall in line with the rest of the huddle. The pressure is different; shouldn’t the privileges? The coach-quarterback relationship should be more of a collaboration than an autocracy – at least when the team is assured it has a great quarterback on its hands. And Watson is indeed great. That’s important to note. Even in a brutal year, Watson threw for 33 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards. And this wasn’t a case of a quarterback juicing his stats on a bad team in garbage time: Watson finished fifth in DYAR, a measure of a quarterback’s overall value to his team with garbage time stripped out. It represents only the second time in 12 years that a quarterback has finished top-five in DYAR and not led his team to the playoffs. Flatly: no quarterback has done more with less. And the outlook is bad. Houston’s cap sheet is a mess. The asset cupboard has been stripped bare by a string of ill-conceived trades. Heading into 2021, the Texans have the bleakest situation in the league: they’re paying for a perennial contender but are fielding a team that stinks. The culture stinks. The effort stinks. And there is little in the way of talent on either side of the ball, or the ability to attract talent without compromising the few encouraging pieces already on the roster. Here is a quick look at every teams estimated 2021 salary cap space against their 2020 recordTop right= good record, good cap positionTop left= good record, bad cap positionBottom right= bad record, good cap positionBottom left= disaster pic.twitter.com/3Wo7luqCJg— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 11, 2021 Watson could be forgiven for looking at the other top young quarterbacks in the league and thinking, really? Give me a decent team and I’d be in the MVP discussion. Give me a good team and I’d be a cultural phenomenon. Give me a solid, well-run organization and maybe I could be the NFL’s answer to Michael Jordan after all. Moving won’t be easy for Watson. The price will be steep. Four first-round picks has been the mooted figure. But Watson holds some of the cards: his contract has a no-trade clause. Houston cannot move him anywhere without him waiving that clause in order to facilitate a deal, an unusual amount of power for a young player. The destinations are obvious. All the quarterback-needy teams will be interested, as will a bunch of the non-needy teams. Watson’s contract is structured in such a way that puts almost all of the salary cap liability on Houston in 2021, regardless of whether he’s on the team or not. With some creative accounting, any team in the league will be able to add Watson this offseason and then reconfigure their books heading into 2022. Most teams in the league should be interested given Watson’s talent, age, and the price-tag. Of all the destinations, Miami remains the most logical fit. Over the past two seasons, Miami’s decision-makers have orchestrated a quality rebuild. They tore the roster down, rebuilt it in the image of head coach Brian Flores, and turned a tanktastic 2019 into a 10-6 record in 2021 while chopping and changing quarterbacks. The Dolphins also remain one of only two teams in the league, at the time of writing, with a minority general manager and head coach. In Washington, Ron Rivera holds both positions for now. The Dolphins have two first-round picks in the upcoming draft. If they add Tua Tagovailoa to the deal, their first-round pick from a year ago, that’s essentially three picks. Tack on a 2022 first-round pick and there are your four picks, while only compromising two future draft classes. For a player of Watson’s caliber, that’s a tiny asking price. Such players come around once in a lifetime. The Texans have blown it. Now it’s up to the Dolphins to take advantage, and in doing so, redefine the league’s current power-structures. Both practically and visually.