Why Detroit Pistons are eyeing short route to winning: 'We're not really rebuilding here'

On Jan. 2, with the Detroit Pistons reeling from injuries and in the throes of a losing stretch, owner Tom Gores entertained the possibility of a rebuild.

It was a notable shift for Gores, who has been open about his desire to put together a contending roster since he purchased the franchise in 2011. A few weeks later, the Pistons traded Andre Drummond and bought out Reggie Jackson and Markieff Morris — signaling that the youth movement was underway.

Considering the Pistons haven’t won a playoff game since 2008 — with three first-round sweeps since then — there has been much speculation over their path back to contention, as well as whether they’re willing to take a step back to build something more sustainable. Team officials have preached the importance of getting the draft right and continuing to develop the young talent already on the roster.

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver was introduced during a video conference on Zoom on Monday, June 22, 2020.

But the more the Pistons' brass talks about the future, the less it sounds as though they’re interested in tearing the roster down to the studs and attempting to build a contender from scratch.

After being hired as general manager in June, Troy Weaver rejected the term “rebuild,” instead referring to it as a “restoring.” Last month, Blake Griffin said his conversations with head coach Dwane Casey gave him the impression that the Pistons want to compete next season. Casey said something similar a day before the draft lottery, noting that the Pistons will “compete to win” in 2020-21.

On Wednesday, Casey gave a bigger hint as to what the Pistons are planning.

“We’re not really rebuilding here in Detroit,” Casey told reporters. “I think our basketball fans deserve a lot. We like to use the word ‘retooling,’ ‘restoring’ as much as 'rebuilding.' It doesn't have to take a long time because if our young guys are making the progress we expect them to make, it shouldn’t be a long-term restoring.”

How the Pistons will go about "retooling" the roster remains to be seen. The organization hasn’t had much luck with the “rebuild-on-the-fly” strategy this past decade, producing just two playoff berths and zero playoff wins despite multiple lottery picks and big contracts.

It can be done, though. This season's playoffs have been a testament to how smart drafting, trades and free agency signings can pay off in a short amount of time.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, drafted in 2014 and 2017, respectively, have led the Nuggets to their second consecutive playoff berth and first Western Conference finals since 2009. Their third-highest scorer in the playoffs, Michael Porter Jr., was drafted in 2018, sat out the 2018-19 season with a back injury and started just eight games this year as a rookie. The Raptors, who came within moments of making their second-straight Eastern Conference finals, were led by Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, who entered the league in 2016. (Siakam was taken 27th overall by Toronto, while VanVleet was an undrafted free agent.)

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose during the first half Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Detroit.

