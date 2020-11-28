Why Detroit Lions ultimately fired Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn: 'It clearly wasn't working'

Sheila Ford Hamp had pondered the futures of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn for quite some team, dating back really to last December.

But the Detroit Lions' dismal performance in recent weeks, with lopsided losses to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans in the span of five days, convinced her something had to be done.

On Saturday, Hamp, who took controlling interest of the Lions from her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, in June, fired Patricia and Quinn 43 games into their tenure together in Detroit.

GM Bob Quinn introduces new Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, Feb. 7, 2018 in Allen Park.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was appointed interim head coach, and personnel executives Mike Disner, Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman will share GM duties in their current roles and report to team president Rod Wood

"It was a hard decision just because, as I said, they’re both terrific people," Hamp said in a video conference Saturday. "They’ve worked very hard and tirelessly for this organization. It just, it clearly wasn’t working. It wasn’t what we had hoped for when we hired them."

The Lions went 13-29-1 under Quinn and Patricia and are in the midst of their third consecutive losing season.

Patricia’s .314 winning percentage was far below that of Jim Caldwell, the man he replaced. Caldwell, whom Quinn fired after going 9-7 in 2017, won 54.5% of his games, best among full-time Lions coaches in the expansion era.

Hamp said the Lions will start immediately on "an extremely thorough and comprehensive search" for both the coach and GM positions, though she admittedly has not defined what she's looking for in either opening.

The Lions plan to use Len Perna and Turnkey Sports to help conduct their search, though Hamp said, "We’re not going to just rely on one avenue." Perna and Turnkey helped Michigan basketball land Juwan Howard as a replacement for John Beilein last year.

"I meant what I said last December and I still mean it," Hamp said. "Things were not going well, it was not what we wanted. We were hoping to be playoff-bound. I guess we still have a slight mathematical chance, but things were just not seeming to go in the right way."

Last December, Hamp and her mother met with a small group of reporters to announce they were bringing back Patricia for a third season as head coach and Quinn for a fifth season as GM despite the team's 3-12-1 record.

This year, the Lions got off to another bad start, losing leads of 17, 11 and 14 points in losses to the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, and they looked wholly uncompetitive for long stretches of two of those games.

Patricia's job was believed to be in jeopardy coming out of the by week, but the Lions beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons in their next two games.

They were unable to capitalize on that momentum, however, and lost four of their last five games, all by double digits. In all, the Lions went 3-4 in a seven-game stretch in which they played six teams with sub-.500 records.

"Ten days ago, we looked like we had a good chance to be playoff bound and both of those (losses to the Panthers and Texans) were extremely disappointing," Hamp said. "It just seemed like the path going forward wasn’t what we wanted it to be, so, yes, we thought this was a good time to make the change."

Lions GM Bob Quinn on the field before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Patricia, who was hand-picked by his friend and former New England Patriots colleague, Quinn, to try and lead the Lions out of mediocrity, saw his time marred instead by embarrassing moments and unacceptable defeats.

Months after Patricia was hired, it was revealed he was indicted on a sexual-assault charge as a college student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1996. Patricia denied the claim and the case never went to trial, but the accusation got his tenure in Detroit off to a rocky start.

He alienated large portions of the locker room his first two seasons with an overbearing approach that many Caldwell holdovers despised, and this year his defense — his area of expertise as an assistant — ranked among the worst in the NFL.

The Lions lost nine games in which they held double-digit leads under Patricia, most in the league since 2018, and suffered 11 straight losses during the 2019-20 seasons.

Patricia tried to defend his late-game coaching acumen after the Bears loss by pointing to a defensive stop the Patriots made in Super Bowl 49, when he was defensive coordinator — and Bevell was on the opposing sideline — saying, "I think I did pretty good job."

A few weeks later, Patricia angered former players — many of whom celebrated his firing on social media Saturday — by casually referring to the size of the rebuild he inherited with the Lions, saying, “Certainly, I think when I came to Detroit there was a lot of work to do.”

The Lions won nine games in each of the two seasons before Patricia arrived in Detroit and made the playoffs as a wildcard in 2016. In Patricia’s first season as head coach in 2018, the Lions finished 6-10 and lost to rookie quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Josh Allen.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and head coach Matt Patricia watch a score by the New Orleans Saints during the second half Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Ford Field.

Last year, the Lions went 3-12-1, their worst record since 2010, as Matthew Stafford missed half the season with a back injury. Stafford played at an MVP level early in the year, but has not had the same success this fall.

At 32, Stafford’s future, like that of many in the organization, is in doubt as the Lions embark on hiring their fourth coach in 12 years. Over that period, which spans Stafford’s entire career, the Lions have had four winning seasons, made three playoff appearances and won zero postseason games.

Ex-Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky wrote Saturday on Twitter that the Lions need a "full start over," including a "move on from Stafford."

"It’s time from both the organization standpoint and the players [sic] position as well. It didn’t work out," he wrote.

Two years ago, Quinn interviewed five candidates in addition to Patricia for the job, though Patricia was the runaway favorite: Mike Vrabel, now the coach of the Tennessee Titans; Pat Shurmur, who was fired last season as Giants head coach; Winston Moss, who last worked as a general manager in the XFL; and former Lions coordinators Jim Bob Cooter and Teryl Austin, who were considered token interviews at the time since they remained under contract and had little chance of getting the job.

This year’s pool of top coaching candidates still is sorting itself out, but Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, a Dearborn native, are considered rising stars. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, a former Patriots assistant who previously worked with Quinn and Patricia, and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith are other top candidates.

In the college ranks, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and Stanford's David Shaw have long been sought after by NFL teams, though it’s unlikely the Lions have the cachet to lure either to the NFL. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer acknowledged last year he is open to a return to the sidelines, and Iowa State's Matt Campbell will be of interest to teams looking for previous head coaching experience.

The Lions are one of three teams with a head-coaching vacancy, though league observers expect as many as eight head coach and GM vacancies to be filled this offseason.

The Texans fired Bill O’Brien, another ex-Patriots assistant, in October after an 0-4 start, and the Falcons fired coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff a week later after starting 0-5.

Dimitroff, a former Lions scout, could get a second look as GM this winter, and Chiefs director of football operations Mike Borgonzi, Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick are other top candidates.

"As I said in my opening press conference, I will do everything I can to put a winning team on the field for our fans and the city of Detroit," Hamp said. "Unfortunately, we haven’t won enough over the last three seasons, and our efforts to find the right leadership for the Lions begins today."

