Why Detroit Lions thought about trading up for new CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Four years ago, after his brother, Obi, turned in an impressive NFL combine performance that helped vault him up draft boards, Ifeatu Melifonwu set a reminder in his calendar for the 2021 combine.

The reminder served as a carrot of sorts, dangling as motivation for his ultimate goal: Getting to the NFL. And while this year’s combine was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Melifonwu got the call of his dreams Friday when the Detroit Lions made him a third-round pick in the NFL draft, No. 101 overall.

“When that comes up, honestly, it really pushes me to go harder,” Melifonwu said. “Go harder in every aspect, not even just the athleticism and drills like that. Film room. I get my body right. Everything. It’s an overall motivator, definitely.”

Syracuse defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Wake Forest receiver Waydale Jones on Nov. 30, 2019.

The Lions used all three of their Day 2 draft picks on defense, taking linemen Levi Onwuzurike of Washington and Alim McNeill of North Carolina State to start the day.

Both should have at least rotational roles on the Lions defense, and Melifonwu could as well, as an athletic defensive back with above average size at 6-foot-3 and 204 pounds.

“Just a big, long corner,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. “Scouting his brother years ago, he’s got the same physical specimen traits for a big, long corner that from the outside looks like he’s just a press corner but he’s actually not. How Iffy grew on me in the process is his ability to actually play in off coverage and actually be able to maneuver, show quickness in the short area, in zone and off coverage, which usually guys that long and that big aren’t able to do.”

A two-year starter at Syracuse, Melifonwu said his brother, who was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, was his football role model growing up.

Obi Melifonwu had eight interceptions in four seasons at UConn and was a second-round pick by the Oakland Raiders after running a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and posting a 44-inch vertical at the combine.

Ifeatu Melifonwu had three interceptions and 23 pass breakups in two seasons as a starter at Syracuse. He ran a reported 4.48-second 40-yard dash and a vertical jump of 41.5 inches at his pro day.

Melifonwu said his goals were “to be better than” his brother and “beat his numbers, and that’s exactly what he wanted for me, too.”

Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (2) celebrates a play vs. Clemson.

“He was like a wildcat quarterback and he really taught me how to catch,” Melifonwu said. “I remember he would just be in the backyard and he would literally just be whipping footballs at me and telling me not to be scared and use my hands, so that’s one story. But we would always go to the field and he would help me on little different things, and just, even if I made a play, it could have been better. He always tried to push me to that next step, next level.”

Holmes said Melifonwu was the Lions’ top-rated prospect by a good margin when the 101 pick rolled around; he added that the Lions considered trading up in the third round to draft him.

In Detroit, Melifonwu likely will play behind Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye, with Corn Elder at slot cornerback and Quinton Dunbar a veteran in reserve.

“I feel like my size and athleticism, definitely, it helps a lot, just because I feel like I might be able to make up for things other corners can’t,” Melifonwu said. “Honestly, it’s always just a plus having technique and having athletic ability go along with it. So I think that definitely helps me in a lot of areas.”

