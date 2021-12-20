Why Detroit beating the Cardinals is a disastrous outcome for the Lions

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the Detroit Lions' shocking 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals. With two wins and a tie, the Lions are currently slated for the second overall pick in April's draft. Charles & Frank disagree that being leapfrogged by the Jaguars for the first overall pick is a disastrous outcome for the Lions.

