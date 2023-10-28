Why Desmond Howard has Ohio State No. 6 in his College Football Playoff rankings

Desmond Howard does not have much faith in Ohio State football heading into the first College Football Playoff rankings.

On ESPN's "College GameDay" Saturday, the former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner had the Buckeyes at No. 6 in his personal CFP rankings, putting Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Oklahoma in his top four and Washington at No. 5.

But while Ohio State has two top-10 wins against Notre Dame and Penn State, which lost to the Buckeyes 20-12 in Columbus Oct. 21, Howard is not convinced by Ohio State's strength of schedule.

"I don't have a lot of faith in Notre Dame," Howard said. "The Notre Dame win was a big win on the road. We saw it... They won the game, but it was like last-second. So it wasn't dominant. I want to see a team that's dominant."

Howard said he needs to see more from Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, who "found a way" to get Marvin Harrison Jr. — who Howard calls "the best wide receiver in college football" — the ball in the second half. But Howard also said he wants to see the Buckeyes' running backs like TreVeyon Henderson play on a "consistent basis."

"There's just so many question marks for Ohio State that I can't rank them above No. 6 right now," Howard said.

Kirk Herbstreit puts Michigan at No. 1

While Howard has the Buckeyes at No. 6, Kirk Herbstreit has Ohio State's rival as his No. 1 team in the country.

"For me, it has everything to do with they have not played the schedule other teams have played. But it's impossible to look at them and say they have not been the most dominant team," Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, said. "They can't help who they are playing. They give you the offense, the defense and the special teams. Veteran team from a year ago made it to the Playoff, got knocked out by TCU. Most of that team is back this year. You expect them to do what they are doing and they are doing that and maybe that much more. I think they have just been, to me, the most consistent brand from Week 1 to whatever week we're in now."

Herbstreit has Georgia, Florida State and Ohio State in his College Football Playoff, with Washington and Oklahoma on the outside looking in.

