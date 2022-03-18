Here’s why Deshaun Watson didn’t want to go to the Panthers

With their longstanding interest and desperate need for stability under center, the Carolina Panthers were seemingly ready to offer Deshaun Watson the world. Well, that wasn’t exactly the case.

On Thursday night, the Houston Texans quarterback eliminated the Panthers from consideration as he continues to sort out which team he’ll agree to be traded to. And according to The Charlotte Observer‘s Jonathan M. Alexander and Ellis L. Williams, Carolina’s unwillingness to guarantee Watson’s money down the line was a major factor in his decision.

Thread: The Panthers were in contact with Watson's reps on Thursday, a league sources tells @BookofEllis and I.

Yesterday, his reps called and asked them to guarantee a 3rd and 4th year. The Panthers declined, and last night they were informed were no longer under consideration — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) March 18, 2022

This reluctance seems rather odd—given the organization was reportedly ready to part with three first-round picks, additional draft compensation and perhaps two of its young defensive standouts for the three-time Pro Bowler. So why, when you’re about to make such an investment into a player, would you balk at securing his third and fourth seasons?

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports then gave the reason why, citing owner David Tepper did not believe Watson—considering his lingering legal issues—was a risk ultimately worth taking.

It was the request at guaranteed money more years down the road that David Tepper balked at. He wants/wanted Watson, but he had to protect the team’s long-term interests against risk. https://t.co/BMuckXeYaA — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 18, 2022

the team determined Watson was an acceptable risk right now. guaranteeing money years down the road days after a grand jury was not an acceptable risk. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 18, 2022

Alexander and Williams also reported that the Panthers couldn’t offer what the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons could—a chance to immediately contend and a return home. New Orleans’ playoff-ready roster and Atlanta’s proximity to Watson’s hometown have, in part, kept the two NFC South rivals in contention for the three-time Pro Bowler’s services.

