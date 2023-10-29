Why Derrick White credits Boston’s star duo for his stellar play

Derrick White has been integral for the Boston Celtics over the last 12 months. The veteran guard has slowly established himself as a key member of the starting rotation and is now viewed as one of the most important members of the roster. White has assumed the starting point guard role following Marcus Smart’s departure this summer.

After his latest big performance, which came against the Miami Heat on October 26, White credited Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for empowering him to play without pressure and become the best version of himself. White shared how both All-NBA wings have encouraged him to be aggressive on the offensive end since he joined the franchise in February 2022.

“Credit to those guys,” White said. “(They) just gave me the confidence and trusted me that I’m gonna try to make the right play each and every time. And, I mean, hearing it from some of the top guys in the league that they want me to be more aggressive – it gives you more confidence. And Joe (Mazzulla) has given me confidence since the moment he stepped into the head coaching position. So, all those combined. And, I go out there and be aggressive.”

White has been playing with freedom for a while now. His performances went to a new level during the final stretch of the 2022-23 season. He then sustained that performance level throughout the postseason. With a new backcourt partner in Jrue Holiday, White can continue improving and raising his game.

Celtics Lab 225: On Boston looking good to start the season and what they can do to get better with Yossi Gozlan https://t.co/AKf0Pa3OF0 pic.twitter.com/2ILO3KHS72 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) October 28, 2023

The Celtics want White to be confident and comfortable in his role with the franchise. Early signs are indicating Boston is going to get a career year from White, who is emerging as an elite two-way guard.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire