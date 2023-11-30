Derek Lalonde: Patrick Kane 'probably a ways away' from executing Detroit Red Wings vision

NEW YORK — Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde has, naturally, begun to consider the possibilities.

The addition of Patrick Kane adds a highly skilled forward to the Wings' roster — but when and how are yet to be determined.

"Obviously you’re thinking about it, you have a plan, you have a bit of a vision, but we’re probably a ways away from that," Lalonde said.

Kane estimated the earliest he could debut is Tuesday against the Sabres in his hometown of Buffalo, but that may be optimistic.

Patrick Kane takes part in Detroit Red Wings morning skate, Nov. 29, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

A jam-packed schedule isn't providing much of an opportunity to practice. The Wings are scheduled to practice Friday, but that will be low-key given they're coming off a back-to-back. They play at Montreal on Saturday — so there's an opportunity for a morning skate — and are off Sunday, then practice Monday.

"It's certainly not ideal," Lalonde said, "but we’ll find ways to start implementing him in and get some bodies on him."

Kane was with the Wings in New York on Wednesday, and took part in their morning skate.

"It was definitely a weird moment in the meal room shaking his hand," defenseman Moritz Seider said. "I think he will fit real good into our locker room. Now it’s just about ourselves to get him comfortable around the guys and don’t put too much pressure on him."

Lalonde is certain to make room for Kane on the power play right away, but could opt to ease Kane into things by putting him on the third line, where he won't face an opponent's top defenders.

Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June, a significant obstacle to overcome on its own, is 35 years old, and hasn't had a training camp. He is jumping into the league at a time everyone else has had a couple of months of full-speed action.

"That’s why I think everyone has to give him a little time," Lalonde said. "Let’s give it a few days, get him implemented, get acclimated a little bit, there’s no rush on it by any means.

"Let’s get there."

