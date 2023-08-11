Why Demario Douglas didn't play much in Pats' preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Demario "Pop" Douglas has been the star of New England Patriots training camp. The rookie wide receiver has seen his stock rise each time he's taken the field for practice.

So why did he hardly see the field in Thursday night's preseason opener vs. the Houston Texans?

Douglas, a sixth-round pick in this year's draft, played only two offensive snaps and fair caught a punt during the Patriots' 20-9 loss. While that was disappointing for the fans who hoped to see the explosive receiver in action, head coach Bill Belichick shared a reasonable explanation for Douglas' lack of playing time.

"The play time is based on how the practices have gone," Belichick told reporters. "Guys who have gotten more in practices got less time in the game, guys who got less work in practice got more in the game."

Essentially, Douglas was treated like a starter in the preseason opener. Belichick keeping him off the field for most of the night shows he's confident in what he's seen from the Liberty product in practice thus far.

The Patriots offense certainly could have used more "Pop" on Thursday night. Quarterback Malik Cunningham's fourth-quarter rushing touchdown marked their only TD of the game. Second-year wideout Tyquan Thornton led all Pats pass-catchers with 31 yards.

We should see more Douglas next week when the Patriots visit the Green Bay Packers. That preseason matchup is set for Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.