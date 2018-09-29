Why DeMarcus Cousins is such a worthy risk for Warriors

OAKLAND -- How will DeMarcus Cousins adapt to the Warriors? Can Cuz keep his cool? What happens when Boogie detonates? Questions, mostly from outside his cocoon, keep coming, as if weekly tantrums are a foregone conclusion.

Yet the Warriors ended their first week of training camp with not even rumor of worry. To the contrary, they're practically grinning in the face of skepticism.

They have unshakable faith in their championship culture, supreme confidence in their status as the NBA's elite team and, above all, they believe in the ambition and attitude of DeMarcus Cousins.

Imagine that.

"I've enjoyed being around him," coach Steve Kerr said. "He's really smart. He's funny. He's got a smile on his face, a great sense of humor. He's very serious about the game and he wants to be great."

When discussing Cousins' penchant for volatility with NBA types over the summer, a theme emerged. They loved Boogie's talent. They loved his fire. They wondered about his immediate effectiveness in the wake of surgery for a ruptured Achilles' tendon, one of the most devastating body injuries a basketball player can have.

They did not, however, worry about his temper.

"It's always hard when you're losing," Jason Kidd said. "Nobody likes it. But some guys hate it and they can't hide that. I think that's how he's built."

Every conversation about Cousins and his temperament traced back to Sacramento, to the interminable losing that turned corrosive amid roiling dysfunction and how the weight of it always seemed to land hardest on the big center, largely because he was the best player -- but also because his was the most conspicuous puss in a franchise where so much was sour.

"If he wins, he'll be fine," said Gary Payton, who spent time with Cousins during the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil. "He's like me. He's like Draymond (Green). He wants to win. Losing makes him mad. The Warriors don't do a lot of losing."

Story Continues

Cousins seems beyond pleased to have landed in the Bay Area, with this franchise and with these teammates. Though his only contact with local reporters came on Media Day, he spent the week wearing an expression that looked, well, peaceful.

The man with the reputation for being a walking thunderstorm now seems happy and refreshed, which makes sense given his comments in a first-person article in The Players' Tribune.

"I've been rehabbing and working out at the Warriors facility. Everybody in the organization has been cool," Cousins wrote. "There's a vibe here. You see it in the other guys and in Coach Kerr and the front office, and you feel it in the staff and everyone else. Nobody is thinking about anything but a championship. They carry themselves like it. I've been missing basketball -- and playing ball, that's what it's always been about for me. I found a new place where I'm being welcomed with open arms."

Cousins wrote that calling the Warriors and offering his services at $5.3 million (he made $18 mil last season in New Orleans) is "the best basketball decision I ever made." He detailed how he felt embraced by everyone he spoke with before signing, from general manager Bob Myers and Kerr, to fellow All-Stars Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Kerr now has to balance patience with an awareness of Cousins' plight, all while integrating him into the ways of the Warriors.

"He's stepping into foreign territory with our team, where he's not going to be option No. 1," Kerr said. "And foreign territory in terms of not being healthy. So I have a lot of compassion for him, thinking about what he went through, what he's still going through."

In joining the Warriors, Cousins accepted a supporting role. Even as he rehabs in anticipating a return this calendar year, the Warriors long for the day he is ready.

"We can literally play a totally different style when DeMarcus is on the floor," Kerr said. "We're not going to change who we are, but if we want to take a chunk of the game and say we're going to give him the ball at the elbow, where he's a brilliant passer, and just play through him, that's a hell of weapon to have."

The Warriors welcome Cousins' high-strung personality. No team is better equipped to absorb it. Cousins realizes anger doesn't play well with this group and, moreover,, that it would also hurt his market value when he becomes a free agent in July.