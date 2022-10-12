Why Deebo Samuel earns 'highest compliment' Falcons coach can give

Why Deebo earns 'highest compliment' Falcons coach can give originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Atlanta Falcons will have their hands full on Sunday as they look to contain one of the more unique players in the NFL.

In speaking to reporters after practice on Wednesday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was very complimentary of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who he believes is one of the more "complete" players in the league and is capable of lining up almost anywhere on the field.

"They just try and get the ball in his hands in multiple different ways," Smith said of Samuel's usage. "He's a very good run-after-catch (receiver). I'll give him the highest compliment I can give, he's the total football player, complete football player, I'll put it that way. Other than probably playing left tackle I think he could play most positions on the field on offense or defense. Maybe not three-technique or nose (tackle), but I'm sure he'd probably try it, I don't know him that well but watching him on tape he'd probably give it a go."

Atlanta's defense is vulnerable and currently ranks 27th in the NFL in total yards per game allowed (393), 29th in passing yards per game allowed (278.2) and 21st in points per game allowed (24.4) through five games this season. On the ground, the Falcons are slightly better and rank 17th in the league in rushing yards per game allowed (114.8).

Samuel and the 49ers' offense has started to find its rhythm following impressive wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers in Weeks 4 and 5 and should be able to move the ball with ease against a shaky Falcons defense.

Unfortunately for Smith, he might experience Samuel's dual-threat ability first-hand on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 6.

