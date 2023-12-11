Why Deebo believes Purdy should win MVP after torching Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

In the 49ers’ 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks during Week 14 at Levi’s Stadium, Brock Purdy added to his case to win the 2023 NFL MVP award with another tremendous performance.

Leading San Francisco, now 10-3, to its fifth consecutive victory, Purdy threw 19-of-27 for a career-high 368 yards, two touchdowns and an excellent 122.1 passer rating.

Star wideout Deebo Samuel caught seven of Purdy's passes for 149 yards and a score, averaging 21.3 yards per catch against Seattle. Samuel was asked if his quarterback deserves the MVP award on NBC Sports Bay Area’s “49ers Postgame Live” with Carlos Ramírez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner.

“If you ask me, 100 percent,” Samuel said about Purdy’s MVP odds to the “49ers Postgame Live” crew. “The things that I see him do week in and week out, the amount of the things that [coach Kyle Shanahan] is throwing at him week in and week out, [Brock’s] never complaining. He just goes out here and makes the best out of every opportunity he gets.”

There's no doubt in Deebo's mind that Purdy is playing like the MVP 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HW9o2m3g15 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 11, 2023

In the 49ers’ 13 games during the 2023 NFL season, Purdy has completed a league-best 70.2 percent of 359 pass attempts, totaling 3,553 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Samuel has snagged 62 of Purdy’s completions for 739 yards and four touchdowns, including a 54-yard bomb from Mr. Irrelevant in the second quarter to erase Seattle’s only lead of the game.

BROCK TO DEEBO FOR A 54-YARD TOUCHDOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mt7DJWfe0O — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 10, 2023

With four games left on San Francisco’s schedule, Purdy boasts a 116.1 passer rating and an average of 9.6 yards per completion, along with an elite 74.7 quarterback rating.

Purdy’s dominant performance against the Seahawks moves the second-year quarterback to 15-3 as the 49ers’ starter over two seasons.

As the MVP race and NFL regular season near their conclusions, Purdy and the 49ers have good chances to finish at the top, respectively.