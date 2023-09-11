Why Dee Williams is a punt return Picasso for Tennessee football for Josh Heupel

Mike Ekeler was in awe watching Dee Williams return a punt for Tennessee football against Austin Peay.

Williams slipped away from tackles and juked defenders in the 30-13 victory against Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium. It was effortless. To Ekeler, it was art.

"You are like Picasso, you just paint it, man," the special teams coach told Williams, he recounted Monday at the Knoxville Quarterback Club. "You see it, you paint it, you know where leverage is and freaking have that money."

Williams is one of Tennessee's most dynamic weapons as the No. 9 Vols (2-0) prepare to face Florida (1-1) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). The senior ranks third in the nation with 123 punt return yards in two games and second among players who have played in two games.

Williams, a junior-college product in his second season with the Vols, is the special teams star. He broke out last season after missing the first four games with an injury. He posted 281 yards on 15 returns for an SEC-best 18.7 yards per return. He had a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, there's not a better returner in college football and all of football," Ekeler said.

Williams has kept it going in 2023. He returned three punts for 105 yards in UT's 49-13 win against Virginia at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. He had a 55-yard return and a 31-yarder after fumbling on his first punt return, which generated praise from coach Josh Heupel for the way Williams responded to the gaffe.

"Thought he did a really nice job throughout the course of the day,” Heupel said on Sept. 4. “I thought the way that he responded after something not going his way showed maturity, and actually pointed that out to the team after the ball game and did that again today.”

Heupel added that just because Williams is incredible with the ball does not mean he will work on offense. Williams continues to work at cornerback, where is outside the two-deep.

Williams came back in Week 2 with more dynamic play. He had with a 19-yard return against Austin Peay, which drew Ekeler's attention enough that he brought it up Monday.

"It looked like a video game," Ekeler said. "It was absolutely crazy. I told Dee, 'I will never ever tell you what to do.' "

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football's Dee Williams is SEC's top punt return specialist