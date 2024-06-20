Why Deco is ‘under pressure’ from Barcelona board amid Mika Faye interest

An interesting insight into the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Barcelona youngster Mikayil Faye has been forthcoming on Thursday.

The info comes courtesy of Diario AS, and suggests that Barcelona sporting director Deco could ultimately be left with no choice but to sanction the defender’s sale.

This comes amid alleged ‘pressure’ being placed on the shoulders of the Portuguese by the rest of the Blaugrana’s board.

As per AS:

‘In the economic area they are ‘pressuring’ the sports management led by Deco to try to close a transfer before June 30 and thus be able to include it in the settlement of this year and close with better numbers.’

The preference of Deco and co, understandably, would be not to rush into a sale, particularly at the expense of much-needed additional funds which could be presented by way of improved transfer offers later in the summer.

The problem for the transfer team at the Camp Nou, however, is that the main candidates to be shifted are all presenting their own unique issues at this moment in time.

Sergiño Dest is sidelined long-term, Clément Lenglet refusing to accept a move to Saudi Arabia, and the likes of Ansu Fati, Julián Araujo and Eric García all eager to prove themselves to new boss Hansi Flick during pre-season.

As much has left Barcelona in a difficult position.

The aforementioned Mika Faye is the subject of very real interest on the part of Portuguese giants Porto, who are understood to be willing to fork over €15 million for a player whom Barca paid just €2 million last summer.

Amid the demands of the higher-ups on the club’s board, Deco and co, as a result, may in the end be essentially forced to bid Faye farewell.

Conor Laird | GSFN