Why Dearica Hamby (and not Caitlin Clark) replaced Cameron Brink in Olympics 3x3

cassandra negley
WNBA and women's college basketball reporter

Yahoo Sports women's basketball reporter Cassandra Negley and basketball analyst Isis Young explains why the Sparks forward was the right choice to replace Cameron Brink in Paris.

Video Transcript

The USA basketball committee cannot look just anywhere for a replacement for Cameron Brink.

A lot of people are throwing out Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, even Enrique Gule because she wasn't on that five by five team.

But there are strict regulations by fa they have to be in the system, they have to have played three by three before and none of those count.

So you mentioned Erika Handy brings teammate.

She is playing incredibly well in the w she was on some of those three by three teams that team USA set up in April for a FA competition in Springfield.

She played incredibly well with the team right now of Haley Van Lift.

That's a two guard, Ryan Howard, two guard for the Atlanta Dream.

And then Sierra Burdick, someone that has won three V three championships in the USA uniform.

I feel like they need some size.

And so I feel like DEA handy is a logical solution to go