Why DeAngelo Hall doesn't think Bruce Allen is losing his job

In a season where Redskins fans have been loud with their displeasure of the organization, team President Bruce Allen has been public enemy No. 1.

DeAngelo Hall is someone who knows Allen better than most, and after a private meeting with Allen, Hall shared some details with The Athletic's Erin Hawksworth.

"I left that meeting not feeling like Bruce was in jeopardy to lose his job," Hall said.

Hall played in Washington for about 10 seasons, made the Pro Bowl in 2010 and picked off 23 passes for the Redskins. Despite all the bad surrounding this organization all season, Hall expressed his confidence in them moving forward. Earlier this month, Hall told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay that he had interest in joining the team's front office.

"Do I think this team needs to do a lot of things to right the ship? Absolutely," said Hall. "Has Bruce done the best job? Maybe not. But I have all the confidence in the world that the people in that building can get it fixed."

Most Redskins fans would probably scoff at this notion given their team's poor track record over the better part of 20 years. It's hard to not to notice the public's disdain for the Redskins' front office, so when Hall was asked where he felt Allen's mood was at this point in the season.

"He seemed like a president who was in charge of a team who was 3-11," Hall said. "He was just like, 'Trying to win a game, trying to beat the Giants.'"

