Why DeAndre Hopkins’ career may end with a whimper with the Titans

The Houston Texans were foolish to let DeAndre Hopkins get away.

Then-coach and general manager Bill O’Brien dealt the former 2013 first-round wideout to the Arizona Cardinals and a 2020 fourth-round pick for former All-Pro running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-rounder, and a 2021 fourth-rounder. Steve Keim should be general manager emeritus for having oversaw that trade for the Cardinals.

Hopkins backed it up immediately with 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns — good enough for his fifth career Pro Bowl selection. Second-year quarterback Kyler Murray had a valuable target who could help Arizona become a contender in the NFC West.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Year two in the desert wasn’t as productive for Hopkins, who had 42 catches for 572 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games. The final year in Arizona had Hopkins collecting 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns. The three-time All-Pro was suspended for the first six games, which took a dent out of his availability.

After visiting teams in the offseason, Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, making the AFC South club his third team since 2019.

While it may sting to see yet another member of the Texans’ most recent playoff era suit up for Tennessee, this may be one tour Houston fans won’t have to endure for very long.

According to Pro Football Reference, since 2012, there have been 83 receivers who have caught at least 40 passes in a season age 31 or older. The occurrence keeps getting smaller. The 2020 season had eight while the 2021 season had six. The 2022 campaign had just two — Adam Thielen and Mavin Jones.

Advertisement

Did the Titans bring in Hopkins to just be a 40-catch receiver? There have been 28 to catch 70 or more since 2012. There have been just 16 receivers in that category post 1,000-plus receiving yards.

What may buoy the Titans is their quarterback situation. If Ryan Tannehill can remain consistent, Tennessee should have a quality target alongside Treylon Burks. However, inconsistency under center led to Robert Woods leading Tennessee with 53 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns. That is apparently the bar Hopkins has to meet.

The Titans’ offense also is more run-heavy than anything Hopkins may be used to, although one can’t forget he played for O’Brien. Derrick Henry will command his touches, and that will have to come from somewhere, which could affect Hopkins’ targets.

Hopkins going to Nashville does represent an optimistic moment for offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. Perhaps now he has a chance to show how much he was being held back.

More Latest Texans News!

Texans LT Laremy Tunsil cracks top-5 in Touchdown Wire best offensive tackles list

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire