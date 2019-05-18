Why David Carr doesn't rank Joe Montana among top 10 QBs of Super Bowl era originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

For most people, the debate over the greatest quarterback of all time comes down to two names: Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

David Carr, it appears, is not most people.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 2002 No. 1 overall draft pick, who now is an analyst for NFL Network, surely made some jaws drop Friday when he said Montana was not (!) a top-10 quarterback in the Super Bowl era.

Yes, you read that correctly.

So, why does Carr believe the quarterback who was a perfect 4-0 in Super Bowls and universally is regarded as one of the best to ever spin it isn't a top-10 signal-caller? Well, things just set up too perfectly for Montana.

Joe Montana not in the top 10 QBs of the Super Bowl Era? 🤔



David Carr explains why he left him out👇



📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/abDVVrElID







— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 17, 2019

Um ... all right.

[RELATED: 49ers Mailbag: Should Bosa, Samuel contracts be concern?]

So, just because Montana's talent was such a perfect fit with legendary coach Bill Walsh, that means the 49ers legend's accomplishments automatically are discounted?

Just an unspeakably brutal take.