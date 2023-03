AFP

Kurt Kitayama mastered blustery conditions to grab the early clubhouse lead in the second round of the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday.The Spaniard had taken a two-shot lead on Thursday with a seven-under-par 65 but tumbled down the leaderboard on Friday with a four-over-par 76 to head into the weekend on three under, six adrift of Kitayama.