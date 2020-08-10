Why Daniel Cormier plans on retiring, win or lose, after Stipe Miocic rubber match

LAS VEGAS — Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC lightweight champion, was wandering through a hallway at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California, last year when he spotted a familiar face.

“You need to talk to me?” Nurmagomedov asked.

The reporter said he was there to interview then-UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who in a few weeks would defend his belt against former champion Stipe Miocic.

Nurmagomedov beamed. Cormier had become something of a father figure to him and helped lead him to become arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Nurmagomedov has had many influences on his career, with his late father, Abdulmanap, and AKA coach Javier Mendez chief among them. But he couldn’t help gushing about Cormier.

The best, he said, repeatedly. He helps everyone here, Nurmagomedov said, nodding to a crowded gym floor where numerous fights of all levels worked feverishly alongside the champion.

We all respect him so much, Nurmagomedov said. As the reporter turned to leave, Nurmagomedov broke into a huge grin.

“Don’t tell him I said good things about him,” he said. “Only bad. Tell him I said only bad.”

Cormier has come to the end of the line in what has been a magnificent career. A year later, the biggest difference is that Cormier is the former champion and will challenge Miocic for the belt in a rubber match in the main event of UFC 252 at Apex.

Win or lose, he’ll go down as one of the greatest fighters as well as one of the greatest ambassadors of the sport in MMA history. He’s 22-2-1 with a no-contest as he approaches his career finale. Even at 41, he’s ranked sixth in the UFC’s pound-for-pound list and is the No. 1 ranked heavyweight.

D.C. remains a fierce competitor who hates losing so much he once cried in the Octagon after dropping a bout to fierce rival Jon Jones.

He’s a widely respected and beloved figure within the MMA community, but Mendez doesn’t expect much of a different reaction if he comes up short against Miocic in his career finale.

“He won’t handle it well,” Mendez said. “Let’s not even think that way. Let’s hope he does what we expect and goes out on top. I believe he will, but if he doesn’t win, he’s going to be devastated. He’s a guy who is all about winning and it’s not going to be easy for him to accept anything other than that.”

Because he loves to compete, it’s been hard for him to walk away from the sport he’s largely dominated in the last 10 years. He’s one of only four fighters to hold two UFC titles concurrently and he rates high on the list of the greatest fighters of all-time.

Mendez said, in his opinion, Cormier will be remembered as one of the five best fighters in history when his career is done.

Cormier, a two-time U.S. Olympian and the captain of the 2008 Olympic wrestling team, understands he still has more to give. But he’s at peace with his decision to walk away now.

“I feel confident in that,” Cormier told Yahoo Sports when asked if Saturday’s bout would be his last. “I feel good about it. I feel good about knowing I’ve done everything I need to do. I’ve got the most attractive fight out there for me, a third fight [with Miocic], a fight that matters and a fight that is for the heavyweight championship.”

If he wins on Saturday — and at the MGM Grand Sports Book, it’s even money — he’ll be one of the few to walk away on top. There would be a number of big-money fights for him if he opted to continue, but a win over Miocic in their rubber match would mean he’s accomplished everything that he wanted.

If he won, a fight with highly regarded knockout artist Francis Ngannou would be in demand. So, too, would a third bout with arch rival Jon Jones, only this time for the heavyweight belt.

Cormier, though, seems content to move on to the next stage of his life and walk out on his terms.

