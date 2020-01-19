Why D'Angelo Russell wore Aaron Rodgers jersey on eve of NFC Championship

Well ... this is awkward.

The Warriors broke a 10-game losing streak on Saturday night when they defeated the Orlando Magic, 109-95. Then the postgame interviews came.

When it was Dubs' guard D'Angelo Russell's turn to speak to the media, he showed up wearing ... an Aaron Rodgers jersey?

Packers fan D'Angelo Russell slid through postgame in an Aaron Rodgers jersey pic.twitter.com/N7ag8IIIck — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 19, 2020

Hmm ...

The San Francisco 49ers face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday for the NFC Championship Game, so for him to wear this on the eve of this matchup is pretty gutsy.

But, there's a backstory there.

D'Lo has worked out the with members of the Packers in Agoura Hills, Calif. before. But working out with Rodgers was something extra special for him to see.

"It was cool, man," Russell told NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock. "Getting to witness the greatness up close -- I was standing out a little bit so it was cool to kind of to see how he carries himself."

Rodgers would workout with Green Bay tackle David Bakhtiari and Russell noticed just how much of an impact the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback had on those around him.

And the fact that the Packers are playing the local 49ers team on Sunday? Russell said he would be happy if Green Bay got the W.

"It'd be great, he said. "I'd probably wear the same jersey in here."

