Why Dan Hurley compared UConn’s defense to a ‘wet tissue’ after decisive win over DePaul

UConn head coach Dan Hurley compared the Huskies’ defense this season to a “wet tissue” after Tuesday’s 85-56 win over DePaul.

He felt the team made strides as it held the Blue Demons, the worst scoring offense in the Big East, to just 56 points and 35.7% shooting from the field – the third-lowest of any opponent this season behind only Northern Arizona and Mississippi Valley State.

UConn’s defense is ranked No. 23 in efficiency by KenPom metrics but, by Hurley’s analysis, it is far worse.

“The KenPom, they’re still using projections on what they thought our defense would be,” he said. “Our own internal analytics say that we’re far worse defensively than what KenPom says we are.”

“Our numbers have dropped on that end in the last few games or so,” Cam Spencer said after his 20-point, six-rebound game against DePaul. “If we want to get to where we want to go to at the end of the year, we really need to get better on that end. I think just the urgency level and the intensity level need to pick up and I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”

Before Tuesday’s game, UConn (12-2, 2-1 Big East) allowed 64.2 points per game, good for 38th nationally, with opponents shooting 40.4% from the field (No. 69) and 35.1% from beyond the arc (No. 284). The Huskies averaged 6.4 steals (No. 232) and 5.3 blocks per game (No. 23) before their three steals and eight blocks against the Blue Demons.

“If we guard like that, we will not be a team that can win this league, regular season or the (tournament), and we will not be a team that can make a deep run in the (NCAA) Tournament,” Hurley said. “Now, listen, Donovan (Clingan) is one of the most impactful players in the country at both ends of the court, his numbers don’t do justice to how much of a difference he makes.

“But our defense has got to take a major step up from here on out or else we will not be contenders at anything, we’ll be pretenders.”

With Clingan out for at least the next few weeks, recovering from an injury to a tendon in his foot, Hurley is optimistic that freshman point guard Stephon Castle and backup center Samson Johnson, specifically, can continue to improve and help the team on that end. Castle had a block and a steal, showing an ability to guard one through four on Tuesday night, and Johnson had four blocks in 23 minutes, though he had just as many fouls.

Particularly in the post, where his matchup, 6-8 forward Da’Sean Nelson, repeatedly muscled his way to the basket, Hurley thought Johnson could’ve drawn some charges.

“He’s just got to get smarter in terms of playing positional defense, getting more vertical when shots go up and being able to sit on a lead shoulder when a guy’s backing him into the post and take a charge. It’s hard to take two or three really brutal shots to your chest when you get dislodged, now you find yourself under the rim in a very vulnerable position,” Hurley said.

Most of UConn’s defensive issues stem from an inability to guard the ball, which was exposed in a major way in the loss at Seton Hall.

“We’ve been just super soft, like a wet tissue, guarding dribble drive,” Hurley said. “We’re doing a really bad job off the ball in ball screen defense, a lot of times it has very little to do with the four players involved in the ball screen, it’s the player on the two sides, the low man often times, letting us down. And then just the toughness, the ability to win one-on-one battles, we’ve been bad individually guarding people this year.”