Why Damian Lillard, not Steph Curry, is NBA's best final shot choice

Alex Didion
NBC Sports BayArea

In the final seconds, who do you want to have the ball in their hands for the final shot?

Steph Curry, arguably the NBA's greatest shooter of all time and three-time NBA champion, or Oakland's very own Damian Lillard, owner of not one, but two series-ending 3-pointers in the postseason with the Portland Trail Blazers?

NBC Sports posed this question Sunday on social media, also including two of the Warriors' greatest rivals in Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

While both Harden and James have some clutch buzzer-beaters against the Warriors in their past, we're going to focus on Lillard and Curry as the two finalists for who'd take the final shot.

No player has changed the 3-pointer in basketball more than Steph, who now has kids around the world pulling up for 3s in transition and attempting his infamous logo shots in-game.

Curry also is no stranger to clutch moments, producing some legendary game-winners in his storied career.

But when it comes to just one shot for the win, regardless of the moment, give me Lillard each and every time.

There are few scenes as iconic as Lillard waving at Russell Westbrook and his Oklahoma City teammates after he vanquished the Thunder with that shot.

You can argue that Curry's playoff success makes him more clutch, but Lillard has never had a teammate better than C.J. McCollum and has carried Portland for years. Steph always has been the leader of the Warriors, but a supporting cast featuring multiple perennial All-Stars as well as several years of the NBA's most dangerous offensive player in Kevin Durant made advancing in the postseason a little less arduous.

NBA players seem to concur, denoting Lillard as the league's most clutch player back in 2018 during the NBA Players' Association awards.

The final few minutes of an NBA game should just be known as "Dame Time," because Lillard always seems to find a way when it counts.

