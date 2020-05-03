Why Damian Lillard, not Steph Curry, is NBA's best final shot choice

In the final seconds, who do you want to have the ball in their hands for the final shot?

Steph Curry, arguably the NBA's greatest shooter of all time and three-time NBA champion, or Oakland's very own Damian Lillard, owner of not one, but two series-ending 3-pointers in the postseason with the Portland Trail Blazers?

NBC Sports posed this question Sunday on social media, also including two of the Warriors' greatest rivals in Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

One shot to WIN the game. Who do you want with the ball? pic.twitter.com/gE7g8gHAxu — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 3, 2020

While both Harden and James have some clutch buzzer-beaters against the Warriors in their past, we're going to focus on Lillard and Curry as the two finalists for who'd take the final shot.

No player has changed the 3-pointer in basketball more than Steph, who now has kids around the world pulling up for 3s in transition and attempting his infamous logo shots in-game.

Curry also is no stranger to clutch moments, producing some legendary game-winners in his storied career.

Four years ago today, Steph ascended to peak MVP mode



💧 46 PTS

💧 14-24 FG

💧 12-16 3PT

💧 Broke his own 3s record (season)

💧 Splashed 40-foot buzzer-beater in OT pic.twitter.com/EtnGhH1xN0











— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2020

April 1, 2014



Steph yells "We out" after hitting the game-winner in Dallas. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uKwMeoOopC



— Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 1, 2020

But when it comes to just one shot for the win, regardless of the moment, give me Lillard each and every time.

10 days left until the regular season begins‼️



We throw it back to @Dame_Lillard's epic game winner that sent the Thunder packing 🎒 pic.twitter.com/DbyTwRkw2r



— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 12, 2019

Nikola Jokic has hit a game-winner in 2 straight games.



The last player to hit back-to-back game winning shots was @Dame_Lillard on December 15 & 17, 2013! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/eJJWJHvQEA



— NBA History (@NBAHistory) November 11, 2019

There are few scenes as iconic as Lillard waving at Russell Westbrook and his Oklahoma City teammates after he vanquished the Thunder with that shot.

You can argue that Curry's playoff success makes him more clutch, but Lillard has never had a teammate better than C.J. McCollum and has carried Portland for years. Steph always has been the leader of the Warriors, but a supporting cast featuring multiple perennial All-Stars as well as several years of the NBA's most dangerous offensive player in Kevin Durant made advancing in the postseason a little less arduous.

NBA players seem to concur, denoting Lillard as the league's most clutch player back in 2018 during the NBA Players' Association awards.

(8 of 12).



The NBPA Mr. Clutch Award



Clutch Gene. Congrats @Dame_Lillard!! @rtsimp illustrates a piece fit for the man who defies the shot clock. 🏆 #PlayersVoice pic.twitter.com/YzSLcKiXTR







— NBPA (@TheNBPA) June 4, 2018

The final few minutes of an NBA game should just be known as "Dame Time," because Lillard always seems to find a way when it counts.

