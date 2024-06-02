Why the Dallas Mavericks will challenge the Boston Celtics the most

In the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks will challenge the Boston Celtics the most out of all the teams they played, and given the two ball clubs will be meeting on the league’s biggest stage in the 2024 NBA Finals, that makes all the sense in the world.

Of all the clubs Boston has played, none have had a better star on the roster, nor have they played a team that can adapt to more styles of play. In a recent free episode of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, cohosts Jay King, Sam “Jam” Packard and Brian Robb previewed the Celtics’ 2024 finals matchup with the Mavericks, taking a closer look at how these lineups stack up, and breaking down the keys to the series for the Celtics.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire