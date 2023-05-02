Why Dallas Cowboys guaranteed undrafted free agent fullback Hunter Luepke $200K to sign

When the Dallas Cowboys completed the 2023 NFL Draft, they then went about the business of a shoring up their seven-man draft with a host of undrafted rookies.

One of most intriguing and coveted prospects was North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke.

How bad did the Cowboys want Luepke?

According to a source, the team gave him $200,000 in guaranteed money to join the Cowboys.

He got a $20,000 signing bonus and $180,000 of his base salary guaranteed.

“He’s a Swiss Army knife player,” a team source said. “Does a lot of things for an offense. Fullback, 1 back and some tight end roles he could compete at.”

Luepke’s versatility certainly stood out at North Dakota State where he caught passes, he carried the ball and took snaps as a “wildcat” player.

He ran for 1,665 yards and 24 touchdowns on 274 attempts in 43 career games with NDSU. He also added 38 receptions for 494 yards and nine touchdowns.

Last year, he rushed for 1,622 yards with 23 touchdowns.

Athleticism stands out for 6-foot-1, 236 pounder, who was projected to go as high as the fifth round and is considered a steal for the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Luepke has drawn comparisons to six-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers.

And with the Cowboys moving to a more of west coast offense philosophy with Mike McCarthy taking over play calling from the departed Kellen Moore, a fullback is likely needed in the offense. The Cowboys haven’t had a true fullback on the roster since 2019.

In addition to Luepke, among the undrafted rookies reportedly agreeing to terms with the Cowboys are:

* D’Angelo Mandell, CB, BYU

* David Durden, WR, West Florida

* Durrell Johnson, LB, Liberty

* Earl Bostick Jr., OT, Kansas

* Isaiah Land, LB, Florida A&M

* Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State

* John Stephens Jr., WR, Louisiana

* Jose Barbon, WR, Temple

* Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech

* Princeton Fant, TE, Tennessee

* T.J. Bass, OL, Oregon

* Tyrus Wheat, EDGE, Mississippi State