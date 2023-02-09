Why was Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin taken off Super Bowl TV broadcast?

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin was removed from NFL Network’s Superbowl coverage this week.

Irvin was removed due to an allegation of misconduct from a woman he spoke with at a hotel on Sunday night. The details of the allegation have not yet been released.

Irvin has been an analyst with the NFL Network for over a decade.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” said Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, in a statement, per the Dallas Morning News.

Irvin spoke with the Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken claiming he didn’t remember any issues with the encounter.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told Gehlken. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out . . . I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

No further information on the misconduct allegation has been released thus far.