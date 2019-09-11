Why Dak Prescott's ‘imminent’ new contract is getting complicated

Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson revisit Jerry Jones' comments over the weekend that a new contract for QB Dak Prescott is "imminent." Charles explains why Jones is walking that statement back and singles out why the two parties have different approaches on a new deal.

Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next