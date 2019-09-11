Why Dak Prescott's ‘imminent’ new contract is getting complicated
Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson revisit Jerry Jones' comments over the weekend that a new contract for QB Dak Prescott is "imminent." Charles explains why Jones is walking that statement back and singles out why the two parties have different approaches on a new deal.
Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.
