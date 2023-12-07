Why Dabo Swinney's speed running down the hill got Mark Stoops' attention ahead of Gator Bowl

With defensive backs Toriano Pride and Andrew Mukuba in the transfer portal and Nate Wiggins having declared for the NFL Draft, Clemson football’s secondary suddenly appears a bit understaffed as the Tigers begin preparations for the Dec. 29 Gator Bowl against Kentucky.

“I might have to play corner,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday during the bowl’s initial coaches teleconference.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops gave Swinney a vote of confidence.

“You can do it,” Stoops said. “I’ve seen the way you run on to that field.”

Swinney is noted for his full-speed sprints down the hill as he leads his team onto the field at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium on gameday Saturdays.

This much is certain – neither team will be at full strength when Clemson (8-4) and Kentucky (7-5) play on Friday, Dec. 29 (noon, ESPN).

The Tigers will be without their top tackler in Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and second-leading wide receiver in Beaux Collins. Trotter has joined Wiggins and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro in declaring for the draft while Collins is one of eight Tigers in the transfer portal.

“You’ve got a few guys that are publicly in the portal – it’s unfortunate that that’s just the way it is,” Swinney said. “You’ve got that process and kids trying to decide where they’re going to go.

“Other than that, it’s all hands on deck. But what is today? Thursday, and we’ve got a team meeting on Sunday, so we’ll know a little bit more.”

Kentucky’s big loss would be running back Ray Davis, who led the Wildcats with 1,066 yards and a school-record 20 total touchdowns. Davis is entering the NFL Draft, but may still play.

“Ray Davis is a guy who’s kind of going back and forth,” Stoops said. “He’s trying to decide whether it’s best for him to play in this game or not. We’ve got some guys in the portal who won’t be there.”

Backup running back JuTahn McClain is in the portal, but has decided to play in the Gator Bowl.

