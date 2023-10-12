Why CVC's Bryson Donelson picked Fresno State over Boise State, Boston College offers

Central Valley Christian running back Bryson Donelson had scholarship offers from seven NCAA Division I football programs — Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, San Jose State and Washington State.

Two of those teams are currently members of the top-tier Power Five conferences.

Yet, Donelson decided to stay in the San Joaquin Valley and play for Fresno State — his hometown college.

Why did Donelson pick the Bulldogs?

“To play early,” Donelson said. “It’s close to home. That’s the two things that I want really.”

Donelson made about half a dozen unofficial visits to the Bulldogs’ campus.

Every time he stepped foot at Fresno State, it was a different experience.

“Any college football visit is cool but Fresno, it just felt [like home],” Donelson said. “I’ve been there so much. At first, I thought it was going to be boring, but no, you get to see something new each time.”

Why not test his talents with a Power Five school like Boston College of the ACC or Washington State?

“The big thing about a school like Boston is that it’s far away, and their record is not too good and losing consistently, that wouldn’t be something I would be happy with,” Donelson said. “Fresno State’s a good program. A good school.”

Since 2013, the Bulldogs have captured four Mountain West Conference championships, including last season’s title.

Head coach Jeff Tedford’s squad is off to a 5-1 start and the Bulldogs were previously ranked in the AP and Coaches Top 25 polls before losing on Saturday at Wyoming.

That loss ended a 14-game winning streak for Fresno State but didn’t factor into Donelson’s decision to attend and play for his hometown college university.

“It’s amazing, man,” Donelson said. “At the end of the day, it’s still college football. I’m still blessed with the opportunity. I thank the Lord that I get to play another day.”

Donelson burst onto the high school football scene during his sophomore campaign at El Diamante.

In his varsity debut in August 2021, Donelson scored four touchdowns to lift El Diamante to a 47-44 win over perennial powerhouse Tulare Union. He registered the game-winning touchdown with 2 minutes and 3 seconds left in that game and also found the end zone on a 14-yard run, a 34-yard jaunt, and a momentum-changing 93-yard kickoff return right before halftime.

Donelson rushed 129 yards on 17 carries. At one point in the second quarter of that breakout performance, he scored on three consecutive touches.

That caught the attention of college scouts.

Fresno State was one of the first schools to extend a scholarship offer after his outstanding sophomore run.

Donelson has big football goals, and playing for a coach like Tedford, who helped develop players who went on to excel in the NFL like quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Keenan Allen, has him believing he can play at a high level, too.

“It’s great, just knowing that he has experience, he’s coached great players,” Donelson said. “Why can’t I be next? Why can’t I be the next great player he’s gonna coach?”

Donelson has a shot at breaking the all-time Visalia high school career rushing record. He has run for 4,227 yards. As a senior, the three-star college recruit is averaging 197.8 yards rushing per game with three contests remaining in the regular season and at least one playoff game. Former Golden West great Gonzalo Rodriguez holds the city record with 5,304 yards rushing from 2014-17.

Does Donelson have his eye on that record?

“I don’t care how many yards I get,” Donelson said. “As long as my team wins, I’m happy. I can have 20 carries for negative four yards. As long as my team wins, I’m happy.”

Donelson will be reunited with his former El Diamante teammate Marsel Akins.

Akins, a left tackle, verbally committed to play for Fresno State in June.

Donelson and Akins have already had conversations about being roommates in college.

“That’s the homie,” Donelson said.

The CVC star can make his commitment official in December during the early national signing day period.

“It’s the best, man,” Donelson said. “I’m blessed. Just waking up in the morning, just knowing I have another chance is unbelievable. My goal is to play in the NFL and college is the step before the NFL, so I’m glad I get to continue on that next step.”

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Why CVC's Bryson Donelson picked Fresno State over Power Five offers